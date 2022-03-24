this is how much time has to be done to avoid this problem

Let’s see together how good it is to walk to have the benefits that can make us feel good and not only and how to do it.

There summer is getting closer and closer and with it also the desire to feel good and why not to show a few inches more of our body.

So why don’t we start doing some nice walks that are good for both the body and our mind.

Obviously if we do it every day we can also lose weight, but how should it be done and for how long? Let’s find out all the details together.

Walking: It is good against this important problem

As we know, our well-being depends on a thousand factors that combine with each other, and very often our lifestyle also influences.

Often some ailments can also come from a lack of vitamins or from a suboptimal diet, such as excessive sweating or abdominal bloating.

Then walk it also affects an actual improvement in circulation.

In this way we can also avoid problems related to deep vein thrombosis.

Very often this problem manifests itself with a problem that affects our legs and pelvis, or a swelling, or if it is hot and red.

We might have also of cramps in the calves, but it also happens that often does not manifest any alarm bells.

Obviously it is an important disease because thrombi, or blood clots, could block our blood vessels.

A problem that should never be taken lightly, but it is also a condition of other diseases, such as stroke.

In order not to have a greater chance of running into these problems we must have a healthy lifestyle and avoid gaining too much weight.

In fact, being at the Istituto Superiore di Sanità it is good to do physical activity such as swimming or cycling on a regular basis.

But walking also has excellent benefits but should be done daily for about 4 km.

So here is that movement is always the basis for the prevention of many diseases, even important ones.

Always seek the advice of your doctor before starting to do any type of movement because perhaps in your personal case it is not recommended, without his parry you will never change anything in your life.