this is how much we should sleep in the afternoon to reduce the risk

Research reveals how long we should sleep in the afternoon to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, this is what the study says

Sleeping after lunch may no longer be seen as a gesture of excessive search for relaxation, but as a concrete one help to our health. Very often, in fact, after a particularly substantial lunch, the habit is to get on the sofa and rest to recover energy. But today this habit could be a big one benefit for our health.

According to research conducted by some scholars, in fact, sleeping after lunch could be very good for us. Especially after i 60 yearsin fact, the afternoon rest could reduce the risk of contracting the‘Alzheimer’s. In this article we explain to you how much should we sleep in the afternoon.

Here’s how long we should sleep in the afternoon to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s

Sleeping in the afternoon it could help us fight a dangerous and dreaded disease, Alzheimer’s. To tell us is one study who analyzed the benefits of afternoon naps for our brain health. But be careful, sleeping in the afternoon is not always good. Here’s how much we should sleep in the afternoon to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s.

According to a study published in the journal “General Psichiatry”, The post-lunch nap could have significant benefits for our health. In fact, the researchers conducted a study on approx 2 thousand people over i 60 years.

The results suggested that those who performed a rest after lunchturned out to be more agile mentally than those who slept only at night.

THE data they proved that it could reduce the risk of contracting Alzheimer’s84%. But that’s not all: according to the researchers, the afternoon nap can also be beneficial for the language and the memory. However, you need to be careful, as sleeping too much in the afternoon can be dangerous.

According to the expertsin fact, the best results against Alzheimer’s are obtained especially if the naps are rather short. It is therefore important not to exceed 30 minutes of timeotherwise the danger could have the opposite effect, causing problems with cognitive functions.

The afternoon naps, therefore, should last no more than 30 minutes and, moreover, the perfect pace should be 4 naps a week. Therefore, giving ourselves the right rest after lunch is, according to the study, a great idea. As long as it doesn’t last too long.