This is how Natalie Portman strengthened her muscles for the new ‘Thor’ movie

Thor has regained his incredible physique in Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film in which he stars, after having gained many kilos and having a prominent belly in end game. But the God of Thunder is not the only one who is in top form in the film directed by Taika Waititi since Natalie Portman has been put very strong in his turn to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after nine years of absence.

The actress has returned to play Jane Fosterwho on this occasion is not only a scientist: she also becomes superheroine. So Portman, who hasn’t given life to overly muscular characters, has had to build muscle to be able to put on the skin of the mighty thor.







Already in the trailer it was possible to see that Portman’s arms could perfectly compete with Chris Hemsworth’s, one of the great physicists of Hollywood. And in the film it has been confirmed that the actress had to get serious in order to hold Mjölnir, Thor’s iconic hammer.

Looking for volume and definition in arms and shoulders

Portman, who is 41, told Variety that for his return to the Marvel franchise he was asked to join “make it as big as possible”. To achieve this, she put herself in the hands of Naomi Pendergastwho designed a training routine with a workload high enough for “increase definition of arms and abs” of the actress in the shortest possible time.

“We worked on strengthening the upper body three times a week, which included arm, back and chest exercises, boxing, jumping and running“, Pendergast commented to Variety. The remaining two days of the week were dedicated to working on agility: “We also worked on stability and agility to prevent injury, as Natalie had some dynamic stunt scenes that required her to move, spin, and land in various positions.”

Portman’s imposing physique

Portman highlighted this plan, which began four months before filming and lasted until its end – in 10 months he had achieved the results –, that he had to move some pesos that I was not used to Until now, because his career has been characterized by having given life to physically small characters: “We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, training with heavy weights that I had never done before.” And he admitted that he has never wanted to “get bulky” and that is why, apart from strength exercises, they also dedicated many hours to agility work.

The routine that Pendergast imposed on Portman

Pull-ups with the help of an elastic band – 4 sets of 12 repetitions

Dumbbell Lateral Raises – 4 sets of 25 reps

Dumbbell Front Raises – 4 sets of 20 reps

Reverse Plank – 4 sets of 1 minute each

Dumbbell Arnold Press – 4 sets of 10 reps

Triceps extensions behind the neck, knees and with bands – 4 sets of 20 repetitions

Dumbbell Biceps Curl – 4 sets of 12 reps

Core rotation with band – 4 sets of 20 reps

Dumbbell French Press – 4 sets of 12 reps

Squat jumps – 4 sets of 1 minute each

plant-based proteins

But while Hemsworth has no major problems following a protein diet, Portman has had to.e modify your eating plan to build muscle. The reason is simple: the actress is vegan and has not wanted to consume protein of animal origin despite the demands of the script. So he has had to base his diet on plant-based protein and has shown that the results are indeed good.

“Natalie’s typical diet during filming consisted of a vegan breakfast with oatmeal and berries and a protein shake. His snacks throughout the day consisted of fruit, nuts and salads“, Pendergast has detailed to Us Weekly. At lunchtime “I had a vegan falafel plate cwith a protein shake” while for dinners they were based on “vegan curries and a protein shake.” That is, without resorting to meat, the actress was able to ingest the necessary proteins and calories to be able to develop and maintain the necessary muscle to be the perfect Mighty Thor.





