This is how Natalie Portman’s Angel City was born: the intrahistory

The origin of Angel City F.C. about a year and a half ago he has his crumb. The very young club from Los Angeles, whose entry purpose was to create an eminently female family that will now begin its first season in the NWLS (National Women Soccer League), was born as a result of a unique situation that occurred within the framework of the ESPN awards, ‘ESPY Awards’. In an exclusive interview with Mundo Deportivo, the former soccer player and current sports director of the Californian entity explains it, the Nigerian Eni Aluko (35).

“Natalie Portman, actress and founder of Angel City FC, attended the ESPYs and heard from Abby Wambach (former US international and former Olympic champion) on the difference between retirement for female and male athletes. Abby was receiving the ‘Icon Award’ alongside Kobe Bryany and Peyton Manning and while they were talking about where to spend their hundreds of millions of dollars Abby was trying to figure out how to manage her mortgage…” “The pay gap in men’s sports and feminine shocked Portman, who then decided to launch Angel City FC. Wambach, along with more than a dozen former US internationals and a few athletes and actresses, joined the founding group, made up mostly of women.”

In their debut in the championship, Angel City have set themselves realistic goals: “To have a competitive team and to make sure that we are a team that rivals fear that we can hurt, that we can win, that we can be competitive. It would be bold to say that the objective is to reach the Playoffs in the first year because that has never been achieved before in women’s football. And I think that in the men’s league only Atlanta United did it in their first season in MLS”. Eni Aluko makes it clear that “we are going to be ambitious and we want to do something special”, but adds that “we must also be realistic and a realistic goal is to be the best expansion team in history. We have had the advantage of seeing what other teams expansion have done, like Orlando, Kansas City and Louisville. They don’t tend to make the playoffs in their first year. Can we improve on what they’ve done? That’s the point.”

In this sense, he believes that European football is a good mirror in which to look at himself: “I am certainly inspired by European women’s football. I have been part of it for most of my career, winning multiple championships with Chelsea and Juventus and playing with Birmingham and Charlton. I know what it’s like to win and I think that has a lot to do with what I’ll try to influence at Angel City. We’ve got people who’ve worked in Europe too, people who know what it takes to win in America. I think the combination of both schools is healthy, beneficial in diversity of experiences, but ultimately I think my experience in Europe will really help push us forward.”

Barça, a source of inspiration

Aluko talks about the fashionable team in Europe lately: FC Barcelona Femení. “They are the reigning champions of the Champions League. They have a lot of players from the national team and that which I think is really important to create a culture. That respect for the badge and that connection with the badge make it special. They have a real philosophy on the pitch from which they do not separate. All those things I think are important to make sure that you have an identity according to what you are doing and a purpose for what you are working for. Barcelona is certainly a shining example.”

Asked about the almost full capacity that is expected at the Camp Nou before the visit of Real Madrid in the Champions League match on the 30th (some 75,000 spectators) and the contrast that this implies with the Sundays of 4,000 fans at the Johan Cruyff, she says: ” There has to be a way for that to change. If for generations a grandfather took his son to watch soccer and this son, later a father, takes his son to the field, maybe mom can do the same. There is a habit that comes from that which is generational and exists in men’s football. The question is: how do we create that in women’s football on a massive scale? I am in favor of taking advantage of the existing fan base and in clubs like FC Barcelona there is a large base. The women’s team wears the same jersey and plays the same game. It seems like it would be a disaster not to take advantage of those great generations of families that have built this with football as part of their lives. Women’s football is not there yet and I think the best way to do so is to take advantage of a existing tradition.

Captivated by the talent and personality of Stefany Ferrer

One of the signings that Angel City has made for its debut in the championship is the Catalan-Brazilian Stefany Ferrer, from Club Tigres: “I worked with Stefany on a program in England called ‘Ultimate Goal’, where we had to choose more 30 players from all over the world to come and train at St. George’s Park, which is the home of English football. We did a first filter and from the first day Stefany stood out for her ability to play in any offensive position, her creativity with the ball and her ability to play with depth. Obviously she as a person has an incredible story. Her hunger and her appreciation for her life is really palpable when you meet her. She is someone who has always stuck in my mind and I am very happy that she is now with us.”

Stefany Ferrer, from Tigres de México to Angel City (NWSL)

One of the curiosities of the signing of ‘Stef’ was that it was done in cryptocurrencies, something really new in the world of football. “As sports director what I always want is to be innovative, to be the first to try to create new opportunities, not only for Angel City, but for other clubs, players and markets. Cryptocurrency is part of that change and being the first team in women’s football, it represents all those things. It’s something innovative, current, fresh and it’s also a way of saying that we want to be the club that invests in emerging players and exchanges.”