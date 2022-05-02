This is how Nearby works, the unknown AirDrop that Android phones include

Nowadays file transfer is really important, be it photos, videos or documents, we are constantly sending and receiving files. Although there are many ways to send them between devices, there is one that does not need internet and that you probably do not know: Nearby.

You’ve probably heard of AirDrop, a transfer method from Apple that allows send and receive files in a very simple way without the need for internet. Well, we also have it on Android and it’s just as easy to use. You just have to activate it.

How to activate Nearby





To activate Neaby, what you must do is follow these steps:

Opens “ Settings “.

“. You select “ connect and share “.

“. Choose “ Share with Nearby ” and activate it.

” and activate it. Finally, you just have to Allow access to both WiFi and Bluetooth on your device.

As you can see, activating it is very simple and the transfer method is totally safe, since before accepting a file you will be able to know who is sending it to you.

How to send a file through Nearby



On the right what appears on the screen of the receiver

To be able to send and receive files, it is essential that you have both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi activated, in addition to Nearby itself. Then you just have to click on the share button and choose “Nearby”.

Next, the mobiles around you that have this function activated will appear and directly select the one to which you want to send it. Remember that the other person you will know who wants to send it to you and you will have the possibility to accept or deny the reception of the file in question.

It is a really useful method, although always be careful when accepting files from unknown sources.