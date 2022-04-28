This is how Netflix plans to charge you for sharing your password with someone else

Some time ago Netflix warned its more than 222 million subscribers -although it is estimated that the number of viewers who enjoy its service is much higher- that the bargain of sharing the account with family, friends and acquaintances was over. The star streaming content platform has grown tired of turning a blind eye to a practice that was affecting its bottom line too much.

In this context, the news has arrived of the dismal results achieved by the company in the last quarter, in which it has lost subscribers for the first time in ten years and, as a consequence, they have sunk in the Stock Market. The platform, which invests 20,000 million dollars each year in the production of films, documents and series, seems to have reached a ceiling and now intends to change its strategies and methods.

disbanded

The company is aware that it will lose many more customers in the coming months

Netflix will focus more efforts on developing video games for mobile Third parties

After the bad data of the last quarter became official, the platform’s decision to start persecuting those accounts that are shared between several people is better understood. Especially considering that the company itself estimates that it will lose another two million subscribers before the summer. One of the causes -although not the most relevant- of the loss of subscribers is the war in Ukraine. Another, more important, has to do precisely with the expected price increase for those who use shared accounts. Some customers have already started to flee.





But how will Netflix identify users who share their password with people they don’t live with? And how much will the price go up? In fact, this strategy is already underway in several places in Latin America, such as Costa Rica and Chile. And everything seems to indicate that the method that is being applied in these countries will be the one that will soon be transferred to the United States and Europe. What does it consist of?

The method

Notice mail, extra payment and own account for users who are not customers

Netflix faces a time of change

First, Netflix warns the subscriber via email that they know they are sharing their account with people who live in other households. It is the previous step to charging an extra for each “illegal” profile. In Latin America this extra is about three euros per profile, but it is likely that in the West the amount is higher.





It’s unclear, however, how Netflix will discern which users are misusing its platform. There are family accounts of people who do not live in the same household, as well as clients who travel a lot or have multiple residences and use their accounts in different circumstances. In any case, the company will offer those viewers who until now take advantage of the account of friends or relatives to create their own account, keeping all their history as an incentive.

The strategy

First target: users who share their password in many households

Netflix’s income statement is on fire DADO RUVIC/Reuters

According to US media such as CNBC, the company’s first objective is to go after those who make “abusive use” of shared accounts: people whose password is used in ten or even more households. The media also anticipates that the system will take more than a year to fully implement.

landscape change

Password sharing isn’t funny anymore

The practice of sharing the Netflix password has been common throughout the world for many years. And until now it was not even necessary to do it secretly. It is a practice openly known to all, and even accepted by Netflix. Only five years ago, the company joked about it through its official Twitter account:

But with the poor results and the worse prospects for the future, Netflix has panicked. Among other measures, the platform is planning to develop other subscription models, such as a cheaper one involving advertising interrupting the content.

What is clear is that the star streaming content platform is not going through its best moment and is facing a new exodus. Gone are those times when the Netflix account itself advocated sharing subscriptions with the motto “Love is sharing a password.” It seems that the joke is no longer funny.





