This is how Netflix will charge you for sharing the password | Entertainment

Netflix has opened Pandora’s Box with the announcement of the end of shared passwords. What comes out of here could sink the company… Or get the rest to do the same…

What some of us have been predicting for years has begun. The streaming bubble begins to explode, following the announcement that for the first time in 10 years, Netflix has lost subscribers. spend $20 billion a year to produce series and movies is a spiral that would end up saturating.

The company has panicked, announcing the end of shared passwords and new cheaper rates… with advertising. So the future of television was that: return to the old TV with advertising.

Netflix shares fell 47% after the announcementand that has not yet launched the controversial end of shared passwords, which will undoubtedly upset many subscribers, because we already know what it will be like. How far is 2017, when Netflix encouraged sharing, with phrases like: “Love is sharing a password“.

Love is sharing a password. —Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017

At that time, Netflix was interested in increasing its user base, even if it was free. And after “educating” your customers to share the password, Now he’s going to charge you for it.

According to the company, almost half of their subscribers share a password. Specifically, 100 of its 222 million users. By sharing, he does not refer to the family accounts used by parents and children, the family nucleus, but to the same account that is used from different houses.

Netflix has been testing for a few weeks to ban these practices in Peru, Costa Rica and Chile, and according to CNBC, this will be the system that it implements throughout the world.

First will start by sending emails to the account owneralerting you that you are sharing the password.

After a period, for each shared account will charge you an extra. That is, Netflix gives an opportunity to continue sharing… as long as you pay.

“If you have a sister, for example, who lives in another city and you want to share Netflix with her, that’s great.“, explained the director of operations of Netflix, Greg Peters, during the conference with the shareholders.

“We’re not trying to stop sharing, but we’re going to ask you to pay a little extra to be able to share with her so she gets the benefit and value of the service, but we also get the revenue associated with that viewing.“, he clarifies.

The new Fire TV Stick comes with more power and a new remote with Alexa, which adds some shortcuts and in this case it does allow volume control and has an on and off button.

In the aforementioned Latin American countries charges about 3 euros for shared account, which in the United States and Europe is surely more, because here the rates are more expensive, and in Europe VAT is also added. It is not ruled out that it will reach the 5 euros per accountor more.

Netflix will also give the option that users of shared accounts can “become independent”creating your own account and taking all the viewing history.

Peter this system has multiple loopholes. First of all, how does Netflix differentiate who is a shared password and who is familiar? Only the viewings inside the house? What if a relative is a traveler, or studies away from home? Will Netflix discriminate between families who live at home and those who travel a lot?

And what happens if the main account stops paying? Are secondary accounts cut off instantly? Do they lose everything or can they emigrate?

With this system, The disputes will be continuous. In addition, several surveys indicate that the majority of people who use a shared password, if they have to pay, they won’t.

According to CNBC, Netflix will take a year to fully implement this system. Will start with abusive accounts first: “If a user shares a password with 15 houses, it’s easy“Maybe he should have focused on that, and stopped there…

And while, Disney +, HBO MAX and company contemplate the soap opera with interest and curiosity. If it is a failure they will do nothing. But if Netflix works… Shared accounts will be prosecuted on all platforms. The next few months are going to be interesting…