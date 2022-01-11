this is how New Delhi fights infections

Restrictions on free movement in the city and personal protective equipment certainly protect against the virus, but they are not enough to restore mental and spiritual peace to citizens forced into isolation. This is where the Indian government’s ace in the hole: the world’s most famous ascetic practice, yoga. Free online courses they were made available to those forced to stay at home in order to “strengthen their immune systems”.

The Indian government is seriously worried that a wave of infections and deaths could recur equal to that of last year and has also imposed new restrictive measures at the national level in the face of 170 thousand new cases. In the capital alone, the infections are six times higher than those of last week.

Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the state government will organize special yoga and pranayam classes for COVID positive patients in home isolation. He said yoga boosts immunity, and the administration will send them a link for yoga classes in several sessions to be held at home. In addition, all private offices in the city will send employees to work in smart working, according to the new guidelines. Exemptions will only be granted to offices offering critical services.