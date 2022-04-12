This is how Nissan manufactures the prototypes of solid electrolyte batteries: by hand and 2 in 2 – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Nissan has shown the pilot facility that will manufacture the first prototypes of solid-state batteries, located in Japan, at the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa prefecture. An important step for in 2028, implement this technology in its first mass-produced electric car. The process that it is done by hand, slowly and tediously, to be able to manufacture two cells simultaneously, 50 each month. In 2024Nissan wants to have a pilot production line at the Yokohama plant.

Collaborating with NASA: Chemistry

Nissan is still searching for the correct chemistry for both the cathode and anode. For this purpose, it maintains a partnership with NASA to search all possible material combinations in the agency’s vast battery database. employing artificial intelligence to filter formulas, Nissan believes it can cut research time in half, from 5-20 years to just two or three

The search focuses on a chemistry of cobalt-free cathodes which will probably use sulfur or manganese since they are relatively abundant and inexpensive materials, explains Kazuhiro Doi, Nissan’s corporate vice president who is in charge of advanced battery research. For him anodethe greatest potential is in compounds based on silicon or lithium metal.

Installation and process in Oppama

the workshop is a walled dry room located inside a former warehouse in Nissan’s Oppama factory complex where engineers previously worked on prototyping new catalysts. There, a group of 10 workers It thoroughly mixes a suspension of electrolytes into a gooey, inky-black substance, which is spread as a mixture onto thin sheets of aluminum. The work is done by hand and only over two cells at once Scooping out cathode powder from a plastic cup with a long spoon.

Nissan’s feasibility study lab where it experiments with batteries in limited production, hand-built batches. Image: Nissan.

After drying, the sheets go through a stamping machine that compresses them to three times the pressure used for standard lithium-ion cells. The electrolyte sheets are then cut to an appropriate size and neatly stacked on top of the anode sheets. Finally, the four layer cell assemblies are vacuum sealed in aluminum foil bags.

Work is slow and time consuming. Most of the processes are carried out with plexiglass gloves that maintain ultra-low humidity and ensure cleanliness. Due to the dryness of the rooms, technicians must take breaks to hydrate every two hours. Right now, Nissan’s lab produces about 50 of these four-layer bags per month, says Kenzo Oshihara, deputy general manager of innovative battery production engineering. An electric vehicle needs around 5,000 such bags.

Accuracy and cost

This type of cell also requires high standards of precision in its manufacture. The mixture must be shaken very finely to remove all lumps and maximize the conductivity of the battery. The cathode-electrolyte-anode layers must be aligned with absolute precision. In addition, Nissan must perfect how to speed up this entire process in order to reach mass production.

“Precision is critical to production cost and productivity,” adds Doi. “Compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, this set of technologies is much more complicated,” though Nissan says it has already overcome a number of hurdles.

It has adopted a binder on the cathode that reduces resistance and improves the movement of lithium ions. Engineers have also identified a material that inhibits the formation of dendrites that can short-circuit a battery. They have also discovered a design that allows the electrolyte and electrode layers to repeatedly expand and contract without dislodging. And what is more important, the Doi team claims to have figured out how to achieve fast charging at low temperatures.

Nissan solid-state battery cell prototype. Image: Nissan.

No to associations, for now

Although this is a field in which an increasing number of companies and suppliers are involved, Nissan considers it an advantage to do it alone and develop them internally instead of resorting to associations. This will be so at least in the initial stages. In relation to external suppliers, Doi assures that “they do not have the mature technology that allows them to work with car manufacturers like us.” Nissan does not intend to control the chemistry of raw materials, focusing mainly on knowledge about elements such as cell design and manufacturing: “That will be the source of our competitiveness.”

Nissan has only a few years to crack the formula and meet cost targets set for 2028. And it hopes to get there by using less expensive materials and optimizing its production processes. “We are talking about R&D, so there is no such thing as 100 percent confidence,” adds Doi. “But if we work hard, we can do it.”