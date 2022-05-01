This is how North Korea controls the mobile phones of its inhabitants: automatic photos, geolocation…

Share

North Korea controls the mobile phones of its inhabitants through a certificate system that requires any file downloaded to the terminal to be signed by the country’s authorities.

Everyone knows that North Korea is the country in the world that further restricts its citizens’ access to information and the Internetbut until now we had not known first-hand the actions carried out by the Asian country to control its inhabitants.

Now, a recent report published jointly by the human rights organization Lumen and Martyn Williamsa researcher on the 38 North project at the Stimson Center reveals each and every one of the measures carried out by the North Korean government to control its inhabitants.

This is how the North Korean government controls the mobile phones of its inhabitants

First of all, this report reveals that the North Korean government places network restrictions on all smartphones in the country, so that users they can only access websites authorized by the State. This is achieved thanks to the implementation in all North Korean mobiles of a custom version of the open source version of Android, AOSPthrough which all smartphones in the country connect to a closed intranet controlled by the government.

In addition to controlling the Internet access of its inhabitants, this personalized version of Android also incorporates a digital signature system that verifies whether the apps or files you want to download are approved by the government or not. In the case of files, this certificate system requires that any file downloaded to the mobile device is signed with one of the two state cryptographic signatures to be accepted as valid and thus, to be able to visualize it in the terminal. In case the downloaded file does not pass this validation, it is removed from the device automatically.

Likewise, when a file is transferred to a North Korean smartphone, it verifies that, in addition to being signed, it is also signed. is one of the government-accepted file types.

File types accepted by the North Korean state are the following:

Audio and video : .3g2, .3gp, .aac, .ac3, .amr, .ape, .asf, .avc, .avi, .awb, .cda, .dat, .divx, .dts, .flac, .flv, . ifo, .m4a, .m4b, .m4p, .m4r, .m4v, .mid, .midi, .mka, .mkv, .mmf, .mov, .mp2, .mp2v, .mp3, .mp4, .mpa, .mpc, .mpeg, .mpeg4, .mpg, .ofr, .ogg, .ogm, .ra, .ram, .rm, .rmvb, .smf, .swf, .tp, .ts, .tta, .vob , .wav, .wma, .wmv, .wv, .3gpp, .cwdx, .csdx, .cpdx

: .3g2, .3gp, .aac, .ac3, .amr, .ape, .asf, .avc, .avi, .awb, .cda, .dat, .divx, .dts, .flac, .flv, . ifo, .m4a, .m4b, .m4p, .m4r, .m4v, .mid, .midi, .mka, .mkv, .mmf, .mov, .mp2, .mp2v, .mp3, .mp4, .mpa, .mpc, .mpeg, .mpeg4, .mpg, .ofr, .ogg, .ogm, .ra, .ram, .rm, .rmvb, .smf, .swf, .tp, .ts, .tta, .vob , .wav, .wma, .wmv, .wv, .3gpp, .cwdx, .csdx, .cpdx Image : .bmp, .gif, .jpeg, .jpg, .pcx, .png, .tga, .tif, .tiff, .jps

: .bmp, .gif, .jpeg, .jpg, .pcx, .png, .tga, .tif, .tiff, .jps Text : .xlsx, .xml, .doc, .docx, .htm, .html, .pdf, .ppt, .pptx, .rtf, .txt, .xls, .odt, .ods, .odp

: .xlsx, .xml, .doc, .docx, .htm, .html, .pdf, .ppt, .pptx, .rtf, .txt, .xls, .odt, .ods, .odp Files for Android: .apk

Previously, it was possible bypass this signature system by using the web browser to download a filebut currently the North Korean government also controls the downloads that are made in this way.

But this is not all, because all North Korean mobiles have an application called TraceViewerwhich in addition to geolocating a user to control it at all times, is also responsible for take automatic screenshots randomly while the phone is on. These screenshots are stored in a terminal directory to which the user has access, but this you can neither view these images nor, of course, delete them.

