This is how old Anne Hathaway was when she got her breakout role

Anne Hathaway only had one other acting credit before landing the lead role in “The Princess Diaries.” Entertainment Tonight noted that she was only 18 at the time and she got her job thanks to director Garry Marshall’s granddaughters.

“I introduce myself [to the audition] and I looked around, there were a lot of other young actresses there, and I knew them all. They were all recognizable. And here I am, this nobody walking in,” Hathaway shared in her tribute to Marshall following her death in 2016. “Garry showed the auditions to his granddaughters, Lily and Charlotte, and said, ‘Which girl do you think should be the princess? ?’ And Lily and Charlotte said that I should be the princess. And he said, ‘That girl’s name is Annie. Why do you think she should be the princess? And they said, “Because she has the best princess hair.” She also said that she was never able to do a screen test and that her audition tape was enough for Disney to hire her.

Although Hathaway insisted that she “had no idea what [she] was doing” at the time, Julie Andrews says otherwise. “The surprise with Annie was that she didn’t need anything from any of us,” the award-winning actor told Today in 2004. “She’s got great instincts, good talent, she’s beautiful. She has this ability to do humor, comedy, very well. So in addition to honing her craft and learning from the practice, she has it all.”