This is how Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles react to being more famous as a couple

However, the source added that lately, they are learning to accept it. “Privacy is still very important to both of them, but they also want to live their lives authentically, and that means some PDA and talking about each other publicly,” the person close to the couple said.

Ready to talk about their romance

styles met his girlfriend on the set of his movie Don’t Worry Darling. olivia directed the film, starring Harrybeside Florence Pugh. “They are in such a great place and are so confident in their relationship,” the source shared.

According to the person, both Styles as Wilde they know that once the promotion of their film begins, questions and attention about their relationship will be inevitable. In May, the singer appeared on The Howard Stern Show SiriusXM and shared, “I had a wonderful experience being directed by olivia.

“Acting is a little awkward at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It takes a lot of trust if you want to give it your all. I think being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful. It really was a really nice experience working on that movie.” “, abounded styles.