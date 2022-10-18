Entertainment

This is how Olivia Wilde’s ex-fiancé found out that she was going to leave him for Harry Styles

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read

However, the departure from Olivia Wilde of the house that he shared with the father of his children also opened the door for the romance that began with the singer Harry Styles to be discovered, since Jason would have found the smart watch from the director of Don’t worry darling and would have read in it the text messages that were sent with the former member of one direction.

Will they last and will they be happy?

the anger of Jason Sudeikis It was so great after discovering the messages between her still partner and the singer that, according to the informant’s version, the protagonist of the series ted lasso he forbade the nanny to play Harry’s music in the house. On another occasion, the actor would have thrown himself into Olivia’s car to prevent her from leaving her! or at least make him late to see the interpreter of as it was.

olivia-wilde-debut-director
Olivia Wilde was legally served at an event in Las Vegas

In addition, the woman would have been a confidant of the 47-year-old actor when he and Olivia Wilde they finished

“One Monday morning when I came back from a weekend off, he was crying a lot. He didn’t know what had happened at all. After getting the kids ready, Jason went upstairs and was having coffee. He was crying and saying that she had left him,” he posted on Daily Mail.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde
The nanny claims that Jason Sudeikis read the messages that Harry and Olivia sent each other

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

The 6 series and movies coming out of Netflix shortly and you can’t miss | Entertainment

7 mins ago

Lionel Messi gives his answer to Luis Campos!

8 mins ago

When Selena Gomez sang with Miley Cyrus and reaffirmed their friendship

18 mins ago

PSG reign supreme in Ligue 1

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button