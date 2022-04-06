This is how one of the best games of 2020 and one of the most frenetic in history was created: this is Ghostrunner

Released in October 2020, Ghostrunner is one of those hard to forget games. Like Hotline Miami, Katana Zero or Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, it requires taking actions that are both well measured and explosive to reach the end of its levels. And that unleashes an adrenaline rush in you that takes time to disappear from your blood.

You can stop playing Ghostrunner after two hours, eight or a hundred. Because as with all well-designed games, you can hit the credits at full speed, but you’ll want to play more and more to discover all that its gameplay can offer you. At its core, the One More Level video game is simpler than the mechanism of a pacifier: run, jump, slide and land a single killing blow. If they touch you, you’re dead. If you touch, they die. But this is not about murder, but about getting from point A to point B with the precision of the best ballet dancer. This game concept is not new, it was not born even in the decade in which we live. Super Mario Bros. gave way to Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels in 1986. Shigeru Miyamoto, wishing to challenge what he considered to be his “Super Players”, transformed Mario. In this sequel you never stop pressing the run button, chaining jumps and landings, runs and feints until you reach the finish line in an exercise of pure muscle memory. The basis of this type of platforming is based on achieving very readable scenarios, levels built based on anticipatory design in which the world knows in advance what you are going to do to respond satisfactorily, few mechanics, simple but exciting actions, and very fine dynamics. And Ghostrunner has all this too.

Between Super Mario Bros. and Ghostrunner there is another significant game in the construction of the second, and no, I don’t think it’s Mirror’s Edge as much as it is Hotline Miami. Fabulous Dennaton Games Title Changed the jump mechanic for the shoot and kill; but in essence he used the same sourdough that Miyamoto used for The Lost Levels. In both, our body, our fingers and our head react alone to the impulses that the system sends us. A button is good for everything, it is the main mechanics. Miyamoto, building the elegant and simple soul of Nintendo in the 80s, knew that the same jump had to be used to attack and kill. However, inspired by the combination of the plumber and the ultra-violence of Hotline Miami, both games like Katana Zero and Ghostrunner looked for different buttons for one thing and the other.

In the One More Level game we dodge, we attack with our sword, we turn the trajectory of the jump and we jump without stopping. As players, these decisions transform us into different beings if we are in one game or another. From the primary of Nintendo and Dennaton Games we move on to more engineering executions in this one. By complicating actions we can fail more, which forces us to have to think more about what we do and be more strategic. Getting your own mind to become an ally and not an enemy was a challenge when it came to defining how to move your character. The way Ghostrunner overcame this challenge is very inspiring. He did it through pure game design, making all of its playable complexity feel natural and primal, bit by bit.

This is how Ghostrunner played with your mind

Jan Gasior, Narrative Designer at One More Level

“Having fluid and precise movement is key to enjoying Ghostrunner,” he explains. Jan Gasior, writer and narrative designer at One More Level. “So we put a lot of effort into getting a satisfying button combination. You’re all the time jumping, so moving your thumb from the right stick to a jump button would negatively affect your control, causing too many bugs. The same would happen if you had what toggle between targeting your enemies and jumping. We did a lot of testing to get to the current configuration.” That is why the option to jump and attack have been moved to the R1 and R2 buttons if you play on PS5, or RB and RT if you play on Xbox. That is, The aim is to place the actions more like a driving game than a platform game, which helps to achieve a fluidity that is precisely reminiscent of Hotline Miami or The Lost Levels in its execution.

The most important aspect of its gameplay design is the mix between first-person and one-hit kills.Jan Gasior“I would say that the most important aspect of its gameplay design is the combination between the first person and one hit kills. Putting both things together well and consistently is what defines Ghostrunner. All elements of the game, such as the behavior of enemies, are based on this principle. For example: the enemies have perfect aim. This may seem frustrating to new players, but once you play for a while, you realize that it not only gives you an advantage, it’s necessary. Perfect aim makes enemies predictable. This helps you become familiar with his attacks. Once you do, you can get to dodge them without having to look at them. This is extremely important in a first-person platformer compared to a top-down or third-person platformer. Here you can not see well what is around you. Being able to kill in one hit,” Jan Gasior continues, “also removes uncertainty, as it ensures that once you manage to get close to the enemy you can kill them with the single press of a button, without having to pummel them. And, again, this makes the interaction predictable, making the game more of a puzzle game than an action game.” This is precisely that anticipatory design the one I was talking about at the beginning of the text.

Another very important element in these titles is that they cannot allow you to stop. They have to constantly push you forward, because every decision you make has to be instant. This is how you get that interesting tension between puzzle game and action game. It is not a matter of being the strongest character or with the highest level, like an Elden Ring title, nor being the most thoughtful, like in The Witness, but reaching an intermediate state in which your mind is capable of think without knowing what you are thinking. The Lost Levels takes you back to that moment through his career. Once you start running with Mario and jumping it’s hard to stop. Hotline Miami does it by cornering you thanks to his villains. There is no going back, only forward! Katana Zero does this by reconfiguring enemies around the stage, so you have to circle around it endlessly to kill them all, how does Ghostrunner manage? His narrative designer tells me.

To enjoy running, Ghostrunner stops you

“Keeping the player moving, building ‘the moment,’ was also one of the key design elements. We made sure the player feel free to move and continue to do so, and rewarded (…). The best way to understand it is to see when we break that rule: with the two types of enemies, those who carry swords and those who self-destruct. Both punish the player for continuing to run, thus breaking ‘the moment’ by stopping you. They are the enemies that dislike the most, and that they are not the most difficult. I don’t think this is a bad design decision on our part, but it’s a perfect way to understand why our mechanics work and what our Ghostrunner players like the most.” It’s interesting and risky to add enemies that slow you down to understand that you love to move without slowing down.Reminds me of the second level of the first Megadrive Sonic. Marble Zone prevents you from running like crazy, you have to go little by little jumping and dodging the lava. And when you stop, you understand how much you enjoy running with Sonic, because you miss him.

The challenge of this type of game is how to make it evolve through a sequelThe challenge in developing these types of games is understanding how to evolve them through a sequel or continuation. One More Level opted for a DLC. Launched on March 5, 2022, Project Hel has seemed interesting to me for how it expands the playable base of the first without betraying it. We control a different character, Hel. His abilities are significantly different from Jack’s. His fast forward reaches farther, and he jumps more. Shigeru Miyamoto, in the move from Super Mario Bros. to The Lost Levels, said that now that his players knew how to do it better, he wanted to give them new challenges at the height of driving his Mario himself. But here we do not have the same Mario, he is not the same hero, but another with more possibilities: “Hel feels very powerful when playing with her, sometimes even unstoppable. She has a much more aggressive move set than Jack, and is a villain. To accommodate her speed and durability, she has even changed the level design but without changing the overall difficulty.”

It’s an opposite approach to making a sequel for Nintendo, but understandable. In a Mario, when you finish it, you don’t feel that you dominate the character, but to the environment. The reason is that his control is not complex, what is difficult is to dominate a race directed by his world of holes, slopes and monsters. However, when the scheme of buttons, mechanics and dynamics is expanded, as is the case with Ghostrunner, what you feel when you reach the credits is that you have achieved dominate one’s own character. And you want more. That’s why a Mario gives you new scenarios and Ghostrunner expanded possibilities with Hel. For Miyamoto to decide to modify his heroes, he waited for Super Mario Bros. 3, and he timidly did it through disguises. But luckily, this isn’t the last we’ll hear of the One More Level license: “The gameplay changes implemented in Project_Hel have come from both player feedback and analysis by our design team. That’s it.” yes, there were a couple of suggestions and wishes too difficult to integrate into a DLC, but sure they will know how to find their way in the sequel.”

Ghostrunner 2 is a promising project

Still no date, the continuation was announced in May of last year. I’m really looking forward to seeing how One More Level takes its formula forward, perhaps with a more open world, with new co-op options? The truth is that continuing with such a well-adjusted project seems difficult. Mirror’s Edge he did not know how to hit with his second part. Fortunately, the development studio seems to be doing things right. Jan Gasior tells me that the game’s Discord is overflowing with opinions, comments, and ideas for their proposal to grow, that they are slowly making progress, and that they are aware of the complexities of the game. second part of such a mechanical game. If you haven’t played Ghostrunner yet, do so now. It has been one of the March 2022 Playstation Plus games, and it is easy to find it at a good price on almost any system. Take your katana, run, jump and kill your enemies with a precise cut.