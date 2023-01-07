This is how Oriana Sabatini was after her time at the hairdresser – Revista Para Ti

The model and singer changed her look again. This time she opted for effortless bangs, a trend this summer that Luisana Lopilato and China Suárez have already chosen.

Oriana Sabatini He shared with his followers two photos of his new look. The girlfriend of the world champion Paulo Dybala decided to go through the hairdresser and join the trend that China Suárez and Luisana Lopilato have already opted for, the bang.

The model and singer preferred to get a “Birkin bang” style fringe, the effortless fringe of the seventies that is today the favorite of, among others, the French.

Oriana Sabatini with her new effortless fringe look. IG photo.

It is a trend that returns from the seventies and that was imposed at that time by the model Jane Birkinwho also inspired the creation of a famous bag that bears his name.

It consists of a long and thick bangs, whose length should subtly exceed the height of the eyebrows. It is not whole, but messy, and accompanies long and straight hair very well. Although it can be adapted.

Oriana’s look. IG photo.

Oriana Sabatini had made an impact with her previous look change: blonde eyebrows

It was in November 2022, before the World Cup that she had for Qatar encouraging the team and her boyfriend, when Catherine Fulop’s daughter He caused an impact with his change of look, the one before cutting the bangs: his bleached eyebrows and very short bangs.

This is what Paulo Dybala’s girlfriend looked like a few months ago. IG photo.

famous as kendall jenner, Katy Perry, maisie williams, among others, were encouraged to a new style of eyebrows in a platinum blonde tone. Known as “bleached brows” or albino eyebrows, this fashion consists of bleaching until they are lost with the tone of the skin.

It is a very played proposal and that it is recommended to do it with a professional stylistsince the use of bleach in such a sensitive area can be harmful.