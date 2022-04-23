This is how Óscar de la Hoya lives after the lawsuit for sexual assault

The famous former boxer, Óscar de la Hoya is on everyone’s lips. A complaint for sexual assault that is causing great repercussion in the networks could play a trick on him. Find out all the details below.

Óscar de la Hoya, is a famous former boxer who has stolen the hearts of many fans in this sport. A man who has been in the news both for his victories and for his dark moments. But nothing seems to overshadow his image, a figure that stands tall and is defended by many followers.

In this opportunity, the well-known Golden Boy was denounced by a former employee of the House of Mexico Enterprises. An event that occurred in 2020, in the tequila company, of which he is a partner. Everything seems to indicate that the former boxer did not want to stay with a “no” and insisted with the woman, on more than one occasion. However, we also have to point out that to this complaint is added a charge against other managers who were present for humiliating treatment, along with emotional and physical damage.

A new scandal that adds to his historybut for which he really shows it too calm. In the last hours, Óscar has been publishing on his networks alluding to the great moments that are yet to come for the life of the businessman. Along with this, thousands of followers reacted and gave him their support.

Everything seems to indicate that nothing knocks down the Golden Boy. His great business life and his incredible wealth do not seem to be much of a concern at this time. A legend in the world of boxing, who gives us a lot to talk about. The confrontation with “Canelo” Alvarez seems to be being overshadowed by this controversial news.

Nevertheless, Óscar de la Hoya does not miss an opportunity to show us his great luxuries. Really expensive clothes and a car Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which is located among the most expensive of the brand, make an exclusive postcard that reflects the life of the former boxer. A car with a powerful V12 engine and with unique features, which makes it a truly amazing option to consider. Also, being a unique experience behind the wheel of this fast car.

As for this episode, the reality is that we do not know how it will all end, and if a millionaire figure will be able to cover up this dark episode of his life again. Despite this, he shows him very confident and capable of coming out of this battle well. We will see if the facts say the same for the former boxer.