This is how Pamela Díaz reacted when she found out that her ex-husband was getting married

In August 2021, Pamela Diaz He said in a space of Me Late: “I got divorced (…) Yes, I got an annulment. I’m single now! I’m single and I do what I want, I’m single and I do what I want. It was not easy since Téllez’s lawyers alleged “transgression of the duties of marriage through psychological abuse” by the panelist.

“I think if I made this decision it was because I felt it. It could be that it is a failure: I am already in my second marriage. Surely later I will take it for size, today I can’t take it for size. But I think I had to do it, I had no choice, “he said at the time. Pamelain his old program Viva la pipol (Chilevisión).

Related news

Just a few hours ago Fernando Tellez He announced on his social networks that he will marry his wife, María Paz, who is seven months pregnant. “After two years together, we will finally say yes,” wrote the businessman, along with the song “Viva de la Vida”, one of the best known by the British band Coldplay.

Fernando Tellez and Maria Paz. Source: Instagram @ fernandotellez75

The post of tellez It was accompanied by a photograph with the engagement rings. Francisco Halzinki recounted in Me Late the exhibition that made the news nationwide. “A portal makes a publication in his feed and talks about Pamela Díaz’s ex-husband getting married,” he began by saying.

Source: Instagram @ fernandotellez75

“A user says ‘let the scoundrel pay the pension,’ and Pamela He responds to the Instagram user and tells her ‘because I am part of 80% of the women in this country, just like that’, basically alluding to the fact that they do not pay her pension, “said the communicator. On more than one occasion, la Fiera has talked about this issue and has claimed child support money for her daughter Pascuala.