this is how play-offs work

The play-off draw for the Europa League knockout stage, involving 16 teams (including Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli), will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday 13 December. 16 teams are involved in the draw: the eight runners-up in the UEFA Europa League group stage (seeded) and the eight third-placed finishers in the UEFA Champions League group stage (unseeded). Teams belonging to the same national federation cannot compete against each other. There will be home and away matches, with the top seeds playing the second leg at home. The first leg matches will be played on February 17, while the return matches on February 24.

Seeded heads

Betis

Rangers

Real Sociedad

Naples

Olympiacos

Lazio

Braga

Dinamo Zagreb

Not seeded

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Leipzig

Port

Seville

Sheriff

Zenith

Atalanta

The eight play-off winners will join the eight UEFA Europa League group winners in the round of 16.

Group winners

Bayer Leverkusen

Lyon

Monk

West Ham

Spartak Moscow

Eintracht

Red Star

Galatasaray