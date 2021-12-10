this is how play-offs work
The play-off draw for the Europa League knockout stage, involving 16 teams (including Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli), will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday 13 December. 16 teams are involved in the draw: the eight runners-up in the UEFA Europa League group stage (seeded) and the eight third-placed finishers in the UEFA Champions League group stage (unseeded). Teams belonging to the same national federation cannot compete against each other. There will be home and away matches, with the top seeds playing the second leg at home. The first leg matches will be played on February 17, while the return matches on February 24.
Seeded heads
Betis
Rangers
Real Sociedad
Naples
Olympiacos
Lazio
Braga
Dinamo Zagreb
Not seeded
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Leipzig
Port
Seville
Sheriff
Zenith
Atalanta
The eight play-off winners will join the eight UEFA Europa League group winners in the round of 16.
Group winners
Bayer Leverkusen
Lyon
Monk
West Ham
Spartak Moscow
Eintracht
Red Star
Galatasaray