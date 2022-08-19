This is how precision medicine advances in Asturias

Four pieces of equipment will be assigned to Sanitary Area V, with headquarters in Gijn. Specifically, for Cabuees, a computerized axial tomography (CAT) equipment will be acquired, worth 1,172,354 euros, and an MRI at a cost of 1,109,768 euros. In addition, Puerta de la Villa will expand its staff with an MRI (1,109,768 euros) and a CAT scan (578,009 euros). In area IV, with head in Oviedo, a TAC of the HUCA will be renewed, with a budget of 1,172,354 euros.

This teams are financed with European fundsNext Generation EU of the Plan for Investment in High Technology (Inveat) of the Government of Spain, which allows the renewal or expansion of high technology devices to improve the early diagnosis of oncological, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and chronic diseases. The item for this purpose amounts to 15.6 million in Asturias -of which 12.9 come from Europe and another 2.7 are provided by the Principality- and allow the incorporation 17 machines to seven health centers.





Appointment at Sespa Likewise, the Asturian Executive has approved the appointment of María José Villanueva Ordez as director of Coordination, Results in Health and Communication of the Health Service of the Principality (Sespa). Its functions include the promotion, development and evaluation of innovation in the management of processes aimed at guaranteeing continuity of care and permanent improvement, as well as the inspection of health services with public financing, the development of care indicators and the dashboards necessary for the management of Sespa and the Ministry of Health. Likewise, assume the management of the communication of health data and information and the establishment of coordination mechanisms between the health and social networks. Villanueva (Oviedo, 1967) has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Oviedo and is a specialist in Family and Community Medicine. In October 2016, she received her doctorate with the thesis Implementation of an educational project for training in basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation in a school. Most of her professional life has been linked to Sespa, as an emergency doctor at SAMU. She has also held management positions such as the head of the Sespa Emergency Care Coordination Unit or the medical director of the Vital Álvarez Buylla Hospital in Mieres. Until now, she worked as coordinator of Covid Programs of the General Directorate of Public Health.

