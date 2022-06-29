This is how Queen Elizabeth denied Meghan and Harry to take photos with Lilibet Diana

Queen Elizabeth invited the dukes of sussex to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with her and allowed the couple to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday Lilibet Dianain Frogmore Cottage. However, already at the meeting, she did not want to be photographed with his great-granddaughter. People say that Megan and Harry they had planned to publish those images in their Netflix documentary or reality show. But the monarch did not agree.

According to the British press, the Queen turned down a request to shoot footage with her and the couple’s daughter, Lilibet. The Sun confirmed that the Sussexes They asked permission to take photos, which they would later use in their Netflix documentary, but the queen gracefully refused their request.

The Dukes of Sussex. Photo: Archive

How did Queen Elizabeth refuse to take photos with Lilibet Diana?

According to the Express, a source told the National Enquirer that the couple: “She was totally humiliated by the queen.” “The worst blow was her Majesty saying ‘no chance’ to the photos of her first meeting with her namesake Lilibet.”

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Archive

“Those shots would have been perfect for the show they’re shooting as part of their $100 million deal with Netflix. Netflix bosses must be very unhappy!” the witness explained.

“[Ellos] They got what they so richly deserve for the damage they have caused the family!” the source said.

Queen Elizabeth and Lilibet Diana. Photo: Archive

Meghan Markle managed to leak photos of Lilibet Diana’s birthday

The truth is Meghan Markle invited one of her best photographer friends to Lilibet Diana’s birthday Why would you casually post a couple of photos on social media? So, somehow, he managed to get evidence of his daughter’s celebration.

