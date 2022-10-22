This is how Rachel Bilson has changed, from precocious talent on television to triumph in ‘The OC’

From the time she was born, Rachel Bilson seemed destined to end up working in the world of entertainment. She is the daughter of screenwriter and director Danny Bilson; She and the granddaughter of television producer Bruce Wilson, she was expected to appear from a very young age on the small screen.

A passion for acting that, added to her talent, made her stand out from all those young women who were trying to make a place for themselves in Hollywood. She was only seven years old when she debuted and, just a few years later, she was known internationally thanks to the character of Summer Roberts in The OCwhich made her a star.

Rachel Bilson, aged seven. instagram/thxoc

Rachel Bilson was only seven years old when she made her debut on television, but she was already rubbing shoulders with what would be the future promises of Hollywood while studying at the Notre Dame Institute, in Sherman Oaks (California, USA), where she shared classes with Kirsten Dunst or the Oscar winner Rami Malek. However, she soon broke through. Many think that it is because of her family relationships, but Rachel Bilson herself acknowledges that she did not start her career on the right foot. Her first role was in the pilot episode of Truea series starring Mark Hamill, which never came to fruition.

Rachel Bilson, in her high school days. instagram/thxoc

After that disaster, it would take him up to five years to have an opportunity again, despite his contacts. However, that was his moment, because he began to become a well-known face in famous series of the time such as not with my daughters (2002), along with another then unknown Kaley Cuoco in one of her first roles; either Buffy the Vampire Slayer (2003). Papers where he stood out in such a way that the producers of a project that was going to revolutionize the world of the series of that decade, The OC they noticed her. Thus she achieved the role of her that elevated her to stardom, playing the charismatic Summer Roberts during the four seasons that the series lasted on the air.

Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody, Ben McKenzie and Mischa Barton starred in the legendary ‘The OC’. Warner Bros

A series in which he shared the scene with actors like Ben McKenzie or Olivia Wilde, who knew how to take advantage of the springboard that the series meant for their career. Not only did he take advantage of his fame to get other jobs, but the series gave him another ‘gift’: his partner, actor Adam Brody, who played Seth Cohen in popular fiction and with whom he had a three-way relationship. years.

Life after ‘The OC’



It’s over TheOC, Love is over… Is your career over? Nothing further. Moreover, Bilson, who was 26 years old at the time, made the leap to the cinema, participating in titles such as The Last Kiss (2006), Life Happens (2011) or The To-Do List (2013). However, her time brought her back to the small screen, with participation in such popular series as gossip-girl (2012), how I Met Your Mother (2014) or Nashville (2017). During all that time, the actress starred in her own series, Hart of Dixiewhich for four years and as many seasons presented Bilson as the second role that would mark her career, that of Zoe Hart, a young doctor accustomed to the frenetic life in New York who moves to a remote town in Alabama to take charge of local medical consultation.

Rachel Bilson played Dr. Zoe Hart in ‘Hart of Dixie’. Instagram/cwhartofdixie

A role that established Rachel Bilson as an essential face of the small screen, now more adult, and that showed that she could achieve success similar to that of The OC One might think that after the success of this new project, the actress would continue looking for others to continue adding weight to her resume, but nothing further because, after the end of Hart of Dixie in 2015, Bilson disappeared from the spotlight. The reason, to dedicate herself to other projects of her other passion, fashion, even managing to launch her own collection under the DKNY Jeans firm, Edie Rose; or a collection of shoes for Shoemint.com. Since 2019, the actress has not been seen on the small or the big screen again.

After some sporadic appearances in other television programs, Rachel Bilson reappeared with a new project: a podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches!. She didn’t do it alone; In this adventure she was joined by Melinda Clarke, who played Julie Cooper, Marissa’s mother, in the famous series. Her project sat on reviewing episodes of The OC and comment on them, with guests such as Adam Brody, Peter Gallagher or the singers of the group JEM.

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke host the ‘Welcome to the OC, bitches!’ podcast. Instagram/Rachel Bilson

A personal life marked by discretion



Perhaps because of the prominence and relevance that her relationship with Adrien Brody had in her career, the actress decided to take things more calmly after meeting one of the great loves of her life, fellow actor Hayden Christensen, whom she met while they were filming the movie jumper, in 2007. Their relationship remained in the background, but it was known that they had been engaged in mid-2009, after the actress appeared with a huge engagement ring. However, in August 2010, Bilson’s representative confirmed the end of the relationship. A love that seemed to resurface again a few years later, as the couple returned at the end of 2010, welcoming their only daughter, Briar Rose, in October 2014. However, both decided to go their separate ways in 2018, and so have continued ever since.

The actress just turned 40. GTRES

A sentimental life of which nothing was known until 2020, when it was discovered that the actress had been dating the comedian Bill Harder for a year, whom she met while filming The To Do List, and who recently separated from his wife; but with whom he also broke off his relationship earlier this year.

