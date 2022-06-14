This is how Rebel Wilson came out of the closet! The actress says that she was looking for a ‘prince’, but she found love in a ‘princess’. Know who is | People | Entertainment

rebel wilson is sharing his new found love with the world.

On Thursday of last week, the actress from the year of my graduation (available in Netflix) Y Perfect notes42, posted a photo on Instagram smiling with his girlfriend Ramona Agrumrevealing in the caption: “I thought that I was looking for a Disney Prince…but maybe what really I needed all this time I was a Disney Princess”.

A close friend of the Australian interpreter commented on the relationship, stating that “Rebel is in an incredible place and I have never seen her happier.”

Last month, Wilson had announced that he had a new partner, whom he met “through a friend”, although he did not reveal who the love interest was at the time. “We talked on the phone for weeks before we met. And that was a very good way to get to know each other, ”she said in an interview with magazine People. “It was a bit of an ‘old school’ experience in that sense, but very romantic.”

Rebel Wilson poses at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony. Photo: NINA PROMMER

“I think going through the process of find more self-esteemI think what you want in a partner is elevated, so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and being in a healthy relationship,” Wilson added. “There were times, I’m not saying with all my exes, that are great, but there were some times where I was probably putting up with what I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship”.

Wilson last dated Jacob Bush, whose family founded the Anheuser-Busch brewing company. In February 2021, the couple had separated, four months after becoming official on Instagram.

In November of that year, Rebel shared that she was putting a pause in dating after having a “hot summer” and “going out with some people during the summer and having a great time.” She added at the time, “I am currently single and looking for the right person. So we’ll see.”

Who is Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson’s girlfriend

From Ramona Agruma’s clothing brand to how they met, here’s everything you need to know about the Australian actress’s new girlfriend.

Ramona Agruma, fashion and jewelry designerbegan to attract attention when Rebel Wilson went public with their romantic relationship through a sweet photo of the two posted on Instagram.

Agruma is the founder and designer of Lemon Go Lemona sustainable clothing company based in The Angels which says to emphasize the comfort and the affordability. “Whether you’re flying in style, jumping on a yacht, or just running errands in Beverly Hills, our clothing line will keep you comfortable and confident,” the website reads. Founded in 2021, the company has an active Instagram profile where they share aspirational product photos.

In 2013Agruma founded the luxury jewelry company delys and served as director creative of the brand, according to his Twitter bio. The line, which presents oversized gems and unique shapes, it has been worn by celebrities and has been featured in major fashion publications such as she Y Harper’s Bazaar.

In addition to her personal business, she serves as a brand ambassador for the luxury jewelry company Bee Goddesswhich makes its jewelry by hand in Istanbul.

Although it is not clear when Agruma and Wilson started seeing each other, they have been photographed together since January this year. The actress has shared photos and videos on her Instagram that show the two in each other’s company. In May, Wilson posed with Agruma for a photo with friends at a dinner at celebration of his last film SeniorYear (the year of my graduation).

The two have also spent time together in public, for several months, such as when they attended a soccer game together. Los Angeles Rams in January and when they roasted marshmallows in april. Wilson and Agruma even attended the oscar party Vanity Fair in March of this year and shared photos of the night.