This is how regenerative medicine helps improve the quality of life of people with osteoarthritis

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 73% of people over the age of 50 suffer from some type of Joint pain or shows radiological signs of osteoarthritis. Above 65 years of age, symptoms are present in 60% of men and 70% of women, with the knee being the most prevalent joint.

One of the most common pathologies is chondromalacia or chondropathy patellawhich manifests with pain in the anterior aspect of the knee and refers to the disease or injury of the articular cartilage of the patella.

It is classified in four degrees depending on its extent and severity. If it is a moderate chondromalacia, it can slightly bother when starting the movement of said joint. Depending on the affected area, but in more advanced degrees, it becomes a disabling disease, which forces the person even to have long periods of rest, preventing normal daily activity. The mere fact of getting up from the seat and starting to walk can become an ordeal, going down stairs increases the pain and after moderate exercise or a light walk there is a knee swelling (due to an intraarticular effusion that gives rise to the sensation of having something inside that bothers).





This disease is common among young people who practice certain impact sports on the knees such as basketball, football, running, etc. Nevertheless, the The largest number of affected are those over 65 years of age.due to wear caused by age, and in many cases by being overweight.

How can joint pain be treated?

The big ones advances in the field of regenerative medicine They make available treatments that help improve the quality of life of patients suffering from joint pain. In Cres Clinics are pioneers and experts in this type of treatment and have years of experience and highly qualified professionals in the implementation of these new therapies.

The Dr. Elena Guallarspecialist doctor at the Cres Clinic in Zaragoza, tells us about one of the success stories that you have dealt with lately.

It is a 59 year old patient, who entered the consultation complaining of pain in the left knee, greater in flexion located at the patellar level on its external face. Both the examination and the MRI confirmed the diagnosis of grade IV patellar chondropathy.

Then began the regenerative medicine treatment with the patient’s own biological material. “The therapy began in October 2020 and in September 2021 he was discharged due to completion of treatment and almost total performance of the functionality of the treated knee,” details the specialist.

An effective treatment with excellent results

During the process, the patient underwent objective test (Womac test) to check the evolution of osteoarthritis in terms of symptoms and physical disability. At the beginning of treatment, the test was 26% and at the end, almost 84% (100% means absence of symptoms).

The images of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) requested in September 2020 and the control ones in 2022 to verify the knee condition and treatment outcomein both cases performed in an external center, speak for themselves: in September 2020 grade IV patellar chondropathy is reported and in May 2022 grade II patellar chondropathy of his left knee.

Both functionally and symptomatologically and objectively, the treatment has been effectiverecovering movement in the joint and making the joint pain disappear”, says Dr. Guallar.





For this patient it has been a big change in your life. She has gone from not being able to travel to be with her grandson to having an active life, she has just enjoyed the wedding of a son, she has gone on vacation with her grandson, she goes out for a walk with her husband, etc.

“These testimonials are the greatest reward a doctor can expect,” says Dr. Guallar.

Knee osteoarthritis already has a solution thanks to regenerative medicine

How to avoid the deterioration of the joint?

The early detection is vital for the success of treatment with regenerative medicine, since it is much easier to treat in early grades of the illness.

In the case of this patient, the right knee, which is still in grade II, has begun to be treated and has moved on to nutrition unit where you are controlling your weight thanks to nutritional genetic test geneticswith the aim of being able to personalize a diet based on your genetics, adapting it to your lifestyle to obtain the best results.





In addition to age, overweight is one of the triggering factors in joint ailments, mainly in knee and hipjoints that support the load of the body, so maintaining a proper weight helps the joints.

What other joints can be treated?

In addition to the knee all joints with osteoarthritis can be treated with regenerative medicine such as hip or shoulder. “In the vast majority of cases we treat, we manage to minimize pain, reverse inflammation and improve the functionality of the joint,” says the Cres Zaragoza specialist.

“A good diagnosis is key to achieving good results, so it is very important that these treatments are carried out by medical professionals regenerative medicine experts”, he concludes.

MORE INFORMATION

