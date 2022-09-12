This is how rich Benedict Cumberbatch’s menu is when you want to feel like Doctor Strange

Marvel’s Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Loves Lassi

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office September 11, 2022 9:42 p.m.

When it comes to Indian food, there is no shortage of fans. Our favorite celebrities from around the world have time and time again expressed their love for Indian food. From our beloved Avenger star Scarlett Johansson who loves Gulab Jamun, to Masterchef Australia contestant Simon Toohey who absolutely adores our dal, the list is endless. And now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, star Benedict Cumberbatch has confessed her love for him not for a dish, but for our desi lassi. Read on for more details.

Doctor Strange actor loves Lassi | Photo courtesy of curlytales

Benedict Cumberbatch tried Tibetan food and butter tea

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is no stranger to India. Interestingly, at the age of 19, Benedict stayed in a Tibetan monastery in West Bengal for several months. He even taught at the monastery located near Darjeeling in Sonada. In an interview during press meetings for the film, Benedict revealed to reporters that he has traveled through northern India and Rajasthan. He had a wonderful time, but he couldn’t cover South India. The actor also tried Tibetan yak butter tea and described it as a salty, buttery, milky flavored drink.. He ate a lot of Tibetan food and loved dumpling.

Doctor Strange actor loves Lassi | Photo courtesy of curlytales

Doctor Strange actor loves Lassi

And if you couldn’t agree more with Doctor Strange, this is where you even give him a high five. The actor is a big fan of our desi lassi. He admitted that he loves the way lassi cools the palate after gorging on spicy food. He has also tried raita. But she’s probably given his heart to a nice cold glass of lassi. Well, that’s quite an interesting revelation, that the lowly Lassi has reached the heart of Doctor Strange. In all fourteen million six hundred and five possibilities, the lassi always wins!

With information from curlytales