This is how Ricky Martin’s children reacted when they found out that their father is famous

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the most recognized international figures of the moment and of all time. The blond always remains current and the key to that is that he never stops working and also that he has a very loyal fandom.

Ricky Martin He accumulates more than 16 million followers only on social networks and every time he gives a show or is involved in an international tour he sells out seats in a few hours, because his songs are always on the podium of the most listened to.

Parallel to his career, Ricky Martin has formed a beautiful family. He is married to the Swedish artist Jwan Yosef and has four children, Mateo and Valentino, who conceived them before becoming a couple and Lucia and Renn who also share blood ties with Jwan.

Since they were children, their children have accompanied Ricky Martin to their tours and concerts, only this year was he encouraged to leave them in the care of his other father and grandparents so as not to hinder their routine. The truth is that the children always enjoyed the show but did not measure the fame of the singer.

On one occasion, Ricky Martin He told his children to watch the recital from the front row with the audience and there they discovered that their father is famous. When the show ended, the children ran to hug him and said “you’re Ricky Martin” to which the artist replied “no, I’m his father”.