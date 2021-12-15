“This is how Ridley Scott makes movies so fast”

The Last Duel arrived in bluray after the passage in the hall and the landing on Disney +, and in a recent promotional interview Ben Affleck talked about Ridley Scott’s work and how the director makes his films so fast.

During a recent interview with The Playlist, Affleck spoke of the huge amount of cameras that Scott uses simultaneously to film the same scene, a more unique than rare approach that allows the director (and the actors) to perform far fewer takes than the average of other productions, which consequently allows the shooting to progress more quickly.

“If you know your scene and understand the best spots to set up your camera, and if you have good camera operators you know you can trust, and you also have good actors and great set designers, then you can go as far as using five. , six cameras at the same time. And that’s exactly what Ridley is capable of: he uses five or six cameras at the same time, and in just three hours he can complete a three-page script scene.. “

