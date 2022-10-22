This is how Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams fell in love
Nicholas Sparks not only gave us one of the best love stories, that of Allie and Noa, but also that of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, the actors who brought the characters to life on the big screen. Just like in fiction Noa’s diary, his was not a good start. In the shooting set the tension could be cut with a knife, the protagonists they detested to the point of jeopardizing the project. How were they going to make it work in front of cameras? There is no such talented actor capable of fake chemistry of a couple who hate each other.
Noa’s diary, an unsustainable shoot: “Can you kick her out?”
The situation worried his director, Nick Cassavete. “Maybe I shouldn’t tell this, but they didn’t get along during the shoot. Not really. And Ryan came up to me, and there were 150 people standing in that big scene, and he said, ‘Nick, come here.'” He was doing a scene with Rachel and said: ‘Would you kick her out and get another actress to shoot with me?’. I said: ‘How?’ He said, ‘I can’t. I can’t do that with her,'” Cassavete recalled in an interview.
It was then that the director decided to cut to the chase and lock them in a room to see if they could talk and smooth things over. “We went into a room with one of the producers, and they started yell at each other nonstop. I gave up. At that time, he was smoking a cigarette, “confessed Nick Cassavete, who already gave everything up for lost. In that discussion, Ryan Gosling got into Rachel McAdams for his way of interpreting his character. Far from remaining silent and accepting criticism, the actress he defended his performance tooth and nail. Something that pleasantly surprised Gosling, leaving him speechless.
That fight marked one before and one after in your relationship. “Everything got better. They did it. The rest of the shooting was not smooth sailing, but everything was calmer,” acknowledged the director of Noa’s diary. It was not easy for either of them to star in a love story considering the little feeling what was between them. “We were inspired by the worst in each other. It was a strange experience star in a love story without getting along with your partner. I don’t know what happened”, explained Ryan Gosling himself later. The film was released in October 2004 and received very good reviews.
The reunion that changed everything
However, everything changed when the actors they met again, away from that filming set. “Two years later I saw her in New York and we began to think that maybe we were wrong about each other“, revealed Gosling. That talk changed everything, they went from hate to love. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams were together from 2005 to 2007. They tried again a year later, but their busy schedule after the success of Noa’s diary finished with your love story.
formed one of the most mediatic couples thanks to the boom that the film meant. “People do me and Rachel a disservice by assuming we were like the leads in the movie. My love story with her was much more romantic than that“, assured Ryan Gosling to the press. The actor never hid the love he felt for his girl, even after breaking up. It was one of the great loves of their life. Now he shares his life with another actress, Eve Mendes, with whom he has two daughters in common. Rachel McAdams has been with the screenwriter since 2016 Jamie Linden. As a result of this relationship, the couple has two children.