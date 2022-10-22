This is how Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams fell in love

Nicholas Sparks not only gave us one of the best love stories, that of Allie and Noa, but also that of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, the actors who brought the characters to life on the big screen. Just like in fiction Noa’s diary, his was not a good start. In the shooting set the tension could be cut with a knife, the protagonists they detested to the point of jeopardizing the project. How were they going to make it work in front of cameras? There is no such talented actor capable of fake chemistry of a couple who hate each other.

Noa’s diary, an unsustainable shoot: “Can you kick her out?”

The situation worried his director, Nick Cassavete. “Maybe I shouldn’t tell this, but they didn’t get along during the shoot. Not really. And Ryan came up to me, and there were 150 people standing in that big scene, and he said, ‘Nick, come here.'” He was doing a scene with Rachel and said: ‘Would you kick her out and get another actress to shoot with me?’. I said: ‘How?’ He said, ‘I can’t. I can’t do that with her,'” Cassavete recalled in an interview.

It was then that the director decided to cut to the chase and lock them in a room to see if they could talk and smooth things over. “We went into a room with one of the producers, and they started yell at each other nonstop. I gave up. At that time, he was smoking a cigarette, “confessed Nick Cassavete, who already gave everything up for lost. In that discussion, Ryan Gosling got into Rachel McAdams for his way of interpreting his character. Far from remaining silent and accepting criticism, the actress he defended his performance tooth and nail. Something that pleasantly surprised Gosling, leaving him speechless.

That fight marked one before and one after in your relationship. “Everything got better. They did it. The rest of the shooting was not smooth sailing, but everything was calmer,” acknowledged the director of Noa’s diary. It was not easy for either of them to star in a love story considering the little feeling what was between them. “We were inspired by the worst in each other. It was a strange experience star in a love story without getting along with your partner. I don’t know what happened”, explained Ryan Gosling himself later. The film was released in October 2004 and received very good reviews.