This is how Sacyl justifies hiring doctors without the MIR

The Ministry of Health ensures that the hiring of medical graduates without specialty in Castilla y León It’s something that “permits” the current law in force. In this way, there would be no indication of illegality in the process, as denounced this Wednesday by the Society of Family and Community Medicine of Castilla y León (Socalemfyc).

Specifically, as confirmed by official sources to Medical Writing, there are 21 non-community doctors hired throughout the autonomous community. This issue is regulated by Royal Decree-Law 30/2021, of December 23, which due to the Covid-19 pandemicenables the autonomous communities the possibility of strengthening themselves with professionals with a specialist degree obtained in non-member States of the European Union.

The law, drawn up by the Government of Spain, requires that they have a conditioned report-proposal from the Evaluation Committee, as it is regulated, in turn, by Royal Decree 459/2010, of April 16. In addition, and following the guidelines stipulated by law, the Ministry of Health supervises these professionals in order to guarantee the quality and safety of healthcare.

In fact, from the department of Alejandro Vázquez Ramos they insist that other territories, such as Galicia or the Basque Country, have also opted for this formula. In any case, the contracts may not exceed twelve months and, at most, until next December 21, 2022.



Socalemfyc calls it “illegal and unsafe for patients”

For its part, the socalemfyc has assured that in the community contracts are offered to graduates in Medicine without a specialty, which has affirmed that it is “illegal and unsafe for patients”. Specifically, the company has explained that it has received communications from partners where it is transmitted that It is intended to hire in Primary Care graduated doctors without the obligatory specialty to practice in the public health system and has asked the Ministry of Health not to risk the patient safetyrespect European law and implement a more active policy with adequate material and human resources and loyalty strategies for newly trained professionals, offering competitive contracts with other communities.

Socalemfyc, in a statement, explained that the situation of Primary Care in Castilla y León continues to be “very precarious””, it lacks the human resources, the necessary investment and a resource optimization strategy that responds to the current needs of the population and the health system.