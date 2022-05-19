This is how Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum met: “There is some post-traumatic stress syndrome” | Film and Television

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe They are making headlines lately. The next April 13th The new comedy and adventure film premieres in Spain: The Lost City of D (The lost City). And it is that this new film promises to be one of the best premieres of the year, since we will see novelties that will leave us speechless. To start we will see the interpreter of Harry Potter in a new version of himself: in villain.

In the case of the others, they are the adventurers of a “kidnapping” in the film. But at the moment we do not know more. We’ll have to wait a month to find out. However, Sandra and Channing are in the news for another, funnier reason: both actors reveal how they “truly” got to know each other.

In an interview with New York Times, published on March 17, about the promotion of the new film, Bullock and Tatum revealed what their first meetings were like. It turns out that the actors met in the school principal’s office due to a confrontation between their daughters: Laila Bullock and Everly Tatum. “We met through a drama in the preschool director’s office,” confesses Sandra. “We were both called in because Everly and Laila were trying to be more dominant than each other, and we were praying that it would be each other’s daughter who caused the damage“, adds the actress.

“There’s some post-traumatic stress in it”

It is clear that the situation will have been embarrassing for them at that time and, now, they remember it as just another anecdote. “I’ve blocked everything,” Tatum said of it. “There is something of posttraumatic stress in it,” commented Sandra jokingly. However, the girls are now very good friends. They have said that Everly and Laila’s friendship arose in the Dominican Republic, where it was filmed Lost City.

“That’s the reason we made this movie, so they could play Covid-free,” Bullock said. “We even got motorcycles in there. The only thing that mattered to us was that Everly and Laila had the time of their lives,” she added.