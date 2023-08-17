This is how Sandra Bullock is facing the allegations against Michael Oher – Metro Puerto Rico

former footballer Michael Oher The film ‘A Possible Dream’ came to light, which won the actress an Oscar Sandra BullockAfter filing a lawsuit against his adoptive family in which he is shown that the story of the tape is almost completely false.

In his lawsuit, the retired NFL star alleges that Tuhys never actually adopted him, but instead allegedly tricked him into signing a document making him his guardian, not his adoptive parents, giving him all of those Got permission to keep it. Earnings from the 2009 film.

Faced with this situation, many people came to ask Bullock to speak about the matter. Remind that a few days ago, there was also news that the sentimental partner of the actress has died of ALS.

Now, a source close to Bullock has revealed daily Mail The 59-year-old actress is troubled by the recent allegations that have tarnished the extraordinary film she is starring in. These were his words:She doesn’t like to see an amazing story, a great film and a wonderful moment in her life tarnished. Now people won’t watch (the film), and if they do, they’ll have a completely different reaction than what was originally intended.”

The source further added, ‘So much hard work was done on the film that everyone thought it was true and now that has been questioned. It upsets Sandra so much that such a special moment in her life is overshadowed by a completely different perspective. Sandra puts up a brave face and front, as it has been an emotionally difficult time for her following the loss of Brian (her partner), and Now everything stemming from the Michael Oher news has her heart broken in a different way, She’s figuring out how to move on, it’s going to take some time and Sandra’s emotions are running high at the moment and she’s looking forward to better days ahead.”

The dramatic film is directed by John Lee Hancock and is based on what was originally believed to be the true story of legendary American football player Michael Oher, who overcame adversity in his youth with the support of the Tuohy family to become a football player. . Star in the National Football League (NFL). However, Ohr filed a lawsuit against her adoptive parents on August 14, claiming that the story of the film was false.