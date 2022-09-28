This is how Sarah Jessica Parker uses the color of the season

At the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, the actress has shown that pink can offer many possibilities at any age.

That pink has become almost by surprise the color of the second half of 2022 is something that no one disputes. The so-called trend barbie core It has been installed on catwalks, on red carpets and, of course, in street style, which has meant that practically no celebrity or influencer has tried to dress in pink from head to toe in recent weeks. Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Margot Robbie… the list of proper names is endless.

But these examples should not lead us astray because there are many other ways to wear this sugary color and not only in a total look format. Not everyone dares to defend it in such an extreme way and there are those who simply prefer to adapt fashion to their personal style and simply try it with a few brushstrokes. Just like Sarah Jessica Parker has done in the last hours with a style that could perfectly be to attend a wedding this fall.

Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a Giorgio Armani look. | Charles Sykes / GTRES

That of the actress has been a most successful decision for two reasons. first because has managed to focus all attention on pink in small doses with silk baggy trousers and a floral print jacket with shiny appliqués on the seams both in the central part and on the sleeves signed by Giorgio Armani; and second, because the chosen tone has also been much softer than the one we are seeing so much recently and that helps to start this trend with greater security.

Where he has put all the focus has been on his strength, the shoessince they have been fuchsia from his firm SJP that he has chosen to complete the look with total success.

Sarah Jessica Parker with pink pants and floral jacket look. | Charles Sykes / GTRES

In full countdown to the premiere of the second season of And just like thatthis has been the outfit chosen by Sarah Jessica Parker to attend the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 Coming to Disney+ on September 30.

This film is the sequel to the film known in Spain as the return of the witches which was shot 30 years ago. A film that is considered one of the most famous of its genre in which the original protagonists Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker herself have once again stepped into the shoes of the Sanderson sisters and, as they confessed at the event They had a great time at this reunion. “It was as if time had not passed,” said the producer Adam Shankman.