this is how Sarri is experiencing Napoli-Lazio

Naples football – Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport tells the new return, as an opponent, of Maurizio Sarri to Naples. For the coach, this is the second time this has happened after the spell at Juventus.

“But how does the Commander live these eve hours? Even if he was whistled on his first return as an ex and even if tomorrow the scenario will be similar, Sarri keeps intact his love for Naples.” There was a contact in January with De Laurentiis – the coach revealed last summer -, the president asked me if I was available to take the team in the running, I said no, as I would have said no to any other club because I had decided to start coaching again in the summer. “Sarri he will return as an opponent again in an evening that promises to be highly emotional for him. “For me it will not be a normal match,” he admitted Thursday after the match with Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League. Sarri’s heart does not want it to end tomorrow as it did when he returned with Juve and lost 2-1 “.