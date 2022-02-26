This is how Sebastian Rulli’s mansion is in real life in “The Rich Also Cry”

the remake of the successful telenovela “The Rich Also Cry”starring Claudia Martín and Sebastián Rulli, was recorded in an impressive mansion with all the necessary luxuries for the story.

Now, thanks to Paola Toyos, who played Matilde in the telenovela, it has been possible to appreciate details of the mansion that in fiction belonged to Luis Alberto Salvatierracharacter played by Rulli.

The tour of the property had many details about the spaces and about the characters who lived there in “Los Ricos Tambien Lloran.”

At the moment this soap opera premiered only for Mexico and its premiere in the United States is still awaited.

The telenovela already draws the attention of viewers not only because of the previous reference to its version starring Verónica Castro and the late Rogelio Guerrabut because of the images they have shared on social networks.

Surely any viewer has made that mansion the home of his dreamswith each of the luxuries they have, will they also want the story of love and suffering?

What could be seen through the video is that the place is like any other mansion with large spaces with multiple suite-type rooms, large dining rooms and the most impressive: its green areas.

You may also like:

– The Palace Hotel dedicated a suite to the award-winning Amazon Prime series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

– Meet the palace in the United Kingdom that received Camila Cabello turned into “Cinderella”