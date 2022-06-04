This is how Shannon de Lima reacted when asked about Marc Anthony

Shannon from Lima was one of the many celebrities who attended the new edition of Miami Fashion Week, which takes place from May 31 to June 5. After a two-year break, the gala event was held in person. Featured as a new addition to this year’s designers was Italian luxury fashion house, Missoni, world-renowned for its knitwear.

On this occasion, the Venezuelan model attended with her current partner, Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer. However, she had no problem talking about her ex-husband before the mobile of the program El gordo y la flaca. It is that as expected, she was approached by the press and of course they consulted her for Mark Anthony.

The salsa singer is currently engaged to Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira. “Look, I Mark I adore him and I wish him the best forever, in fact we are super friends and if he is happy, I will be happy, my family will be happy, I adore him and I wish them the best from my heart, “the influencer was sincere.

Since that was not little, they also asked him if he would go to the wedding of the singer and the beauty queen. “If they invite me I’ll go, sing, dance, do a show,” Shannon joked. Getting a little more serious, she confessed, “I always talk to Markwe are very good friends, it is like part of my family, I really love him with my heart and I wish him the best”.

At the same time, Nadia Ferreira also spoke about her relationship with Mark Anthony in a talk on the program La hora Hola!. There she said that they met thanks to the Maestro Cares Foundation and that she plans to have many children with the dancer.