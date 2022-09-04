This is how Sharpay is today, the “bad” of High School Musical: the selection, 15 years after the premiere of the reality show

It was 2006 when Disney premiered High School Musical. It quickly became a hit that caused a worldwide sensation and Argentina wanted to be part of the boom. To make her own movie, she launched a reality show where only the artists who would cover the leading roles of Troy and Gabriella (the characters played by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens). However, the rules of the game changed when one of the 20 participants began to say publicly: “I want to be Sharpay”.

In 2007, eltrece premiered High School Musical, the selectionthe reality that Matías Martín was driving and that he was looking for the leading couple for the local version of the film. He appeared at the casting Delfina Peña, a young woman of then 21 years. He went without seeing the movie and when he arrived he found hundreds of people fighting for a spot on the show. The first test she faced was dance, although she took it upon herself to sincerely admit that this was not her strong suit.

However, she was completely convinced that she was going to stay, and it was there between doubt and certainty, where she made the difference. “When they began to film us, I began to jam the song, that is, to shout curls upstairs. They all stopped and looked at me like ‘hey, what are you doing?’ One of the choreographers told me, ‘surely you won’t stay, but go and break Afo Verde’s headthe president of Sony, who will take your next audition’”, said Delfina in a talk with THE NATION.

Delfina and Walter Bruno became the Evans brothers of the Argentine version (Photo: Instagram @delfipenia_)

His career had begun and he remembers it as if it were yesterday, although 15 years have passed. He still feels the cold it was in the Argentinos Juniors stadium and in his head he still hears the version of “I Will Survive” that she improvised during the wait, because he knew that singing was his forte. She entered the room and pretended to be in love with Fernando López Ross, the musical director. It was a joke, but she supported him during all the stages, which allowed the producers not to forget his name and his face and to advance through the stages.

“We did a pilot program with Adrián Suar and Marcelo Tinelli. They chose ten and I was not in that group. It was very hard to be in front of a camera and not be one of the selected ones, ”he said. But, it was a joke. Among hundreds of thousands of applicants, Delfina was chosen as one of the 20 participants of High School Musical, the selection.

He defined the stage of the program as “a trip for graduates”. Quickly, he made a group with Fernando DentAgustina Vera and Walter Bruno, with whom to this day he has an excellent relationship. For those things in life, the four were winners. Dente as Troy Bolton, Vera as Gabriella Montez, Bruno as Ryan Evans, and Ella as Sharpay Evans..

However, what was experienced behind the scenes was different from what the cameras captured. The first problem was that in the reality show they were only going to cast Troy and Gabriella and from the first audition, Delfina said confidently and convinced: “I want to be Sharpay”.

“At one point the director came and told me that it was useful for me to be on the program because of the vocals, but that please let me say that I wanted to do Sharpay, to get me out of that place”, accurate. But, the public following the cycle wanted something else since without hesitation they had a clear premise: Delfi is Sharpay. However, at that time she had many doubts. The words of that man went deep, although she always maintained the conviction that if she did not give her the role, at least they would call her to work at Sony. Y he fought tooth and nail to accomplish his goal.

One of Peña’s performances in High School Musical, the selection

Peña explained that at that time it was said that the roles of Sharpay and Ryan were going to be for Luisana and Dario Lopilato. However, her fanaticism for her was so great that she managed to change the rules of the game. “People made me end up being Sharpay”, assured. This is how she got the body role that she wanted so much in that first audition.

Shooting the movie was something completely different from being in a reality show. For starters, they didn’t use the names of the characters from the original version, but their own: Delfi, Agus, Wally and Delfi. Although he maintained that it was a “nice experience”, also acknowledged that it had not so positive aspects.“I don’t dance and that was a theme. The choreographers invented how we could hide it, therefore, she lived fluttered in the air by dancers. She put all of me, but did not always meet expectations. I felt all the time that I was missing in that aspect and they made me notice a lot, “he revealed.

Delfina Peña in High School Musical, the challenge

Before the dress rehearsal for all the directors of Disney and about to go on stage, a director said something to him that brought him to tears: “If people hadn’t chosen you, I never would have done it”. But, when the tour ended, things changed: “That same man publicly admitted to me that I was the only one who saved his potatoes on stage, but it was very hard”.

In addition to the disagreements with the director, there was another issue: his image: “I entered at 21 years old and I feel that my face today at 36 is the same as it was at that time and that is why in the program I was dressed and groomed to look much smaller”.

Peña co-starred in High School Musical, the challenge, and his character had the same name (Photo: Video capture)

Although she admits that she felt confident and tried to let the negative comments pass, she did listen to them. “You don’t get past me very easily. I banked a lot of things, but they taught me and educated me to stand up and that, sometimes, does not go down so well”.

Although the reality show was a complete success and thousands of people listened to them sing gala after gala, Peña assured that they did not take dimension of what was happening, because, among other things, there wasn’t as much rage on social networks as there is now. With the launch of the records, tours and particularly with the premiere of the movie, they began to understand it a little more.

Regarding his artistic career, at that time she was tested for driving, but it didn’t stay. After terminating his contract with Disney, they offered him an important character in the novel dream with me (Nickelodeon) but he turned it down because he preferred to continue his work as a vocal coach and his priority was not acting.

Delfina worked on Sueña Conmigo (Nickelodeon) and was also Chechu Bonelli’s coach on Singing for a Dream (eltrece) (Courtesy Delfina Peña / Photo: @paugranillo)

However, they insisted and that’s how she accepted a smaller role: Samantha, the “bad” of the big ones. There she shared a cast with Eiza González, of whom she does not have the best memories: “He made the other actors cry”.

While working at Disney, Delfina had the opportunity to travel a lot. This was mainly due to two reasons: I was 21 and spoke English. She had to go to Mexico and cover, to Zapping Zonethe avant premier of High School Musical 3where they were nothing more and nothing less than Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

“We went to eat at a place that was all decorated with basketball and they gave them a presentation of High School Musical. Next to them was the Disney apartment that what you consume and the image you give to take care of children is fixed”, he explained.

“I was next to them and I asked them if they wanted to go out for a cigarette, because I knew they smoked. The people from the department got angry and said ‘no’. So I got up and went out alone. That’s why I don’t work at Disney anymore,” she commented with a laugh.

15 years have passed since eltrece premiered the program that was looking for the protagonists of the Argentine version of High School Musical. From the first moment, Peña ran from the common goal and sought his own. He was faithful to his convictions and to his dreams and he fought for a role that did not exist. The effort paid off, and the ‘Delfi is Sharpay’ that started in the stands, ended up on the big screen.

Delfina sang “Doo Up” again (Video: Instagram @delfipenia_)

But, just as he knows how to recognize his achievements, he also has the ability to criticize himself, for example, not wanting to take dance classes knowing that they were useful for his job. “I am a singer, I was born to open my mouth”, he remarked. Now he would like to work as a coach in The Argentine Voice.

Today his life is different from the one he had at 21. She is married and has two daughters aged five and seven.. Every day she has the opportunity to do what she loves most: sing and teach. On her Instagram account, she shares vocal tips and also works on the Argentine Institute of Musicals (IAM), the school of Ricky Pashkus and Fernando Dente.

Delfina works as a vocal coach and teaches at IAM, the school of Ricky Pashkus and Fer Dente (Photo: Instagram @delfipenia_)

Today’s Delfina appreciates everything that has happened in recent years, including the grays: “I really like being who I am in all aspects, mother, wife, friend, coach. I believe that High School Musical It gave me a security that I didn’t have before, which stopped me in a different way and generated a lot of work for me. Today I am happy where I am and I enjoy every moment”.