This is how she looked when she competed in Miss Universe

Gal Gadot became known worldwide in the world of acting with her role as Gisele Yashar, on Fast and furious, and then for his iconic lead role in the DC movie, Wonder Woman.

However, before becoming an actress, the Israeli celebrity performed in another world, that of beauty pageants.





And it is that, to his 18 years, competed in the Miss Israelgetting the Crown with the title of most beautiful woman in her country, something that is not surprising, because the actress has always been admired for her beauty.

That same year he participated in the Miss Universe, representing his country and although he did not win, he began to make himself known in the entertainment world, and continued fighting, but now to achieve a acting career.





Few knew about this Gal Gadot past, much less know how she looked when she participated in the beauty pageant, That’s why we remember this stage of the famous

Gal Gadot: this was her participation in Miss Universe at the age of 18

The famous has told in different interviews that she participated in the Miss Israel contest with no intention of winning, she just wanted to live the experience, without imagining that she would wear the crown and represent her country at Miss Universe.





At 2004, Gal Gadot went to Miss Universe and dazzled with its beauty and simplicity, as always.

In the contest photos, we can see that Gal Gadot was just as slim as she is now, and her hair was cut short and curly in a natural style.





His face looks like it does now, showing that he has not changed physically, only that his dark circles were a little more noticeable, and he wore a dark makeup.





In the photos you can also see Gal in a tropical print bikini, looking gorgeous, confident, and perfect at the beauty pageant.







now to 18 years from that moment, Gal Gadot is a great actress, one of the most admired in Hollywood, who triumphs in films like Red Alert and Death on the Nile.

Plus, it’s a great mother of three girls which are his greatest motivation, and makes it clear that Women are powerful and we can achieve anything.