This is how she prepared to be ‘The Woman King’, leader of a female army

Full of power, attitude and muscles, the new character of the Oscar-winning actress is presented Viola Davis. Nanisca is the name of her role, a warrior agojie, who between 1600 and 1900 protected the throne of his Dahomey kingdom. This is now located on the coastal strip of the current Republic of Benin, a country bordering Togo and Nigeria.

The calls Dahomey Amazons they were fearsome warriors, whose life was destined to honor their king, guard their territory and advise their leaders. On the tape, directed Gina Prince-Bythewood, a historical basis is taken in one of the last periods of one of the most powerful kingdoms in Africa. Confronted against the English for the taking of slaves, the film tries to portray the strength that this all-female army had.

These women trained since they were little, they had to be the best at running, fighting, and enduring pain if they were captured. And so it is shown on the big screen, where Viola Davis is the leader of these women full of courage. In addition, a dozen Afro-descendant actresses participate, showing all their talent.

“I feel like the role really spoke to me as a black woman in terms of tapping into every aspect of me: my strength, my vulnerability, my story, my femininity, my messiness. It was a role that encapsulated me. And what drew me to the project is that I’m someone who’s always looking. I want my identity separate from how I’ve been identified by so-called Hollywood or white Hollywood. I want to identify myself, and it was also a project that I could do to lift other black women up with me and shine a light on their talent and their gifts, and shine a light on a part of our history that has never been told or even known”Viola expresses.

Next to her act THuso Mdebu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Masali Baduza, Jayme Lawson, Adrienne Warren, and Zozibini Tunzi. John Boyega, Jimmy Odukoya, Hero Fiennes Y jordan bolger make up the male cast.

The strength challenge

About this role, in which Viola demonstrates her great physical condition, and reveals a different side than the one her audience is used to seeing her, achieving it had its difficulty. “Well, I’m a very muscular woman, anyway. I did an hour and a half of weight training five days a week and two and a half hours of martial arts after weight training. I did it even though I’m 56.”. Also added. “So it was also heavy weight training, because they really wanted me to look ultra strong. And then learning how to do hand-to-hand combat and use the machete, because that was Nanisca’s main weapon.”.

To give life to the warrior, she trained for several months and had an injury, the anterior cruciate ligament was torn. However, she quickly recovered. “My arm only hurt a lot from just swinging the machete.” Another point to note is that Viola he filmed 96% of the action scenes. “For me, the physical part was the hardest part, but that’s really semantic. Because the dialect, the acting, being in Africa, it was tremendous. It was one of those roles where every aspect of the role worked 100 percent. But for me, yes, the physical was very, very difficult.”.

Connection with African women

the star of Hollywood, beyond the fight scenes, he had a great emotional encounter with each of the stories. With motherhood, leadership and the value of a warrior and femininity. What stands out the most is having connected with African women. “Black women, we are the backbone of our society. In fact, women, in general, are the backbone of any community, of any family. You know, we are the ones who take care of the children. If you study the tribes in Africa, they’re the ones that go out for food. We’re the glue that holds the family together. We’re the heart and soul. The vulnerability, that female energy is, I mean, we’re seeing it a lot right now. And I just have to say And maybe because we’ve faced so much adversity as black women, we do the work knowing no one will watch our backs. We’ve saved elections. We’ve saved movies. We’ve saved our kids. We’ve saved our marriages and our families, and we’ve done many times alone. So, that’s the role we play, and I always pray for the day when people see that. But even if they don’t, it’s okay.”.

The film opens in Ecuador on Thursday October 6 at the national level.