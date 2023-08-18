This is how she reacted when a fan thought she was Maluma – Billboard

Swan Galette for WWD

J Balvin is back on social media after a break of nearly 10 months, and now that he’s back, he shared a rendezvous with a real-life fan, or rather a “fan” on TikTok. a rendezvous with

to explore View the latest videos, charts and news View the latest videos, charts and news

In a recent video posted to his over 20 million followers on TikTok on Wednesday (July 5), Balvin is seen meeting a gentleman who claims to be his fan. The man recording the video asks, “Who is this man?” “Maluma… nice guy,” the man replies without hesitation and with a big smile on his face. A stunned Balvin simply smiles and says, “Maluma baby… Don Juan!” before taking a photo with his “fan.”

The Colombian artist captioned the video: “He who is cute is cute and that’s why they confuse him. Don Juan must be looking for you!”

The video was supported by Balvin’s comeback single “En Alta” with newcomers Quevedo, Yovangachimi and Omar Cortez. The Here This Music-produced song is an infectious electro-trap fusion about manifesting only good feelings and being around positive-minded people.

“I’m really focused on my family right now,” he said. bill board about his break from social media and music earlier this year. “I left the network; I am attached to my reality, my family and it has taught me a lot to live more in the present. Obviously I miss my fans and their reaction, but for the right time we are going back.”

Now that he’s back, he’s been spotted hanging out with his co-workers, including his good friend Maluma, who shared the stage with Balvin at his concert in Ibiza.

“More than 10 years have passed without us sharing the stage,” Balvin expressed on Instagram after singing their 2019 collaboration “Que Peña” together. “It’s a pride to see the great artist you are today and an even greater pride to see the person you are and to see how sexy we are, hehehe.”

He bromance De Balvin and Maluma fly under the radar, and it’s easy to see why fans are obsessed with them. Watch that hilarious moment below: