This is how Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s twin brothers are today who hide from the cameras

Being the son of a Hollywood star is not an easy task. It is not pleasant at all to be constantly stalked by the paparazzi or not being able to go out unnoticed. That doubles if you not only have one famous father, but two, as is the case with the children of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt.

Although without a doubt Shiloh Jolie-Pitt It is the one that gained the most fame over time, its brothers are not far behind. The large family that made up the former marriage of actors has three biological children and three adopted ones, being the first-class teenager who was born from the actress’s womb.

Vivienne with her siblings.

A few days ago it became known that the daughter of Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie, who stands out for her great talent for urban dance, was at odds with her mother for what she did to her father. The interpreter of maleficent She sold her part of a vineyard that they both had in France and that they had promised not to get rid of without the other’s consent, but it seems that she forgot to notify the blond and everything got complicated.

The actor decided to sue the mother of his children for what he did, and Shiloh he came out to defend him, or rather to support him. This would not only have put her in a difficult position with Angelina, but also with her siblings, including the twins. Knox Y viviennewho recently celebrated their 14th birthday.

But it seems that all that was left behind, because on the occasion of the birthday of the minors of the clan, Brad traveled to Rome, the city where Jolie is with her children for the filming of her new movie, and met her children again to join us on such a special day. According to the international press, she was the same Shiloh Jolie-Pitt who played the architect for that meeting to take place.

It could also be the twins themselves who asked their mother to allow their father to visit, that will never be known. What is known is that Knox Y vivienne they are bigger every day and more like their parents, because they have just the right drop of Angelina Joliecomplemented perfectly with just the right drop of Brad Pittjust like what happens with the 16-year-old girl.

Vivienne and Knox caught by the paparazzi.

The last to join the Jolie-Pitt family were born on July 12, 2008. Their arrival was through a cesarean section performed by the Hollywood star in France. It can be said that they are the two children of the actors who managed to protect themselves the most from the stalking of the press, because there are really very few photos of them.

Recently they could be seen walking through the streets of Rome together with the aforementioned Shiloh, with Maddox, the oldest of the brothers, and with Zahara. The most surprising thing about the postcard is how much they have grown since the time they appeared next to Angelina Jolie on a red carpet promoting the movie Eternals. Huge!