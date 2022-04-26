This is how spectacular Superman looks in this playable demo recreated in Unreal Engine 5

Superman He has not had a very remarkable journey in the world of video games. from the infamous Superman 64From projects that looked interesting but were finally cancelled, DC’s star superhero is still waiting for his chance to shine in the world. That is why, in the absence of a great title that honors the character, the YouTube user TJATOMICA has created a playable demo in Unreal Engine 5 for computers in which we can control Superman through the streets of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience (goes DSOG).

“This project was built simply as a test of what a future superhero game as Superman in a large-scale modern city executed in EU5. This of course could work for anything, like Invincibleeither TheBoys“, comments its creator in the description of the attached video. “I dream of a modern Superman game and with the launch of UE5, it seems like a fertile ground to experiment with the incredible packages that Epic has made available to us, “he adds.

Download link for Superman demo

If you have a powerful computer and you want to fly over the city of The Matrix like Superman, you can download the demo free of charge through this link. Of course, its creator warns that the demo is not completely polished, so could present certain performance problems and unexpected crashes. To give you an idea, he himself claims to have tested it with a GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card – one of the most powerful on the market – and has detected some minor problems.