This is how spectacular The Witcher 3 looks with more than 100 mods and Reshade Ray Tracing

The delay of the version for next generation consoles of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt It has sat like a bucket of cold water among fans of the popular witch who hoped to be able to revive this year the acclaimed CD Projekt adventure with an updated graphic section that takes advantage of the possibilities of current technology.

A rough look at what it might look like The Witcher 3 in the new generation

Now, the YouTube channel Digital Dreams has wanted to offer us a sample of what this new version of the game could look like when it is released in 2023. To do this, has used the PC version and has put more than 100 mods on it to improve its visual section more than considerably.

In addition, have used Reshade Ray Tracing to simulate ray tracinga technique that although it does not obtain results as satisfactory as the Ray Tracing native, I know that it helps to make the lighting of this adventure greatly benefited.

You can check the results at a resolution of 8K in the video that accompanies this same newsin whose description you will find the complete list of mods that have been used, in case you want to try to recreate this graphical experience with your own team.

CD Projekt RED’s masterpiece

If you want to know more about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt We encourage you to take a look at the analysis that we dedicate to it in Vandal when it originally launched in 2015, where we told you that “it has that absorbing ability that only great games can.” Of course, we also have the most complete guide in Spanish on the web.