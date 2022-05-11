This is how strange the first Super Mario with Unreal Engine 5 would look

Share

Perhaps it is not what many expected.

If we had to say who is the most well-known character in the video game industry, by far the majority would say that it is Mario, the well-known Nintendo plumber who is characterized by being one of the most versatile when it comes to making games of itsince we have been able to see him in multiple sports facets, genres such as RPGs, among others.

However, despite the fact that the character began with Donkey Kong (under the name of Jumpman) and with Mario Bros. in the pipes of what is now known as New Donk, the truth is that his legend began with Super Mario Bros.an iconic title that was released in 1986 for the legendary NES.

Super Mario Bros in Unreal Engine 5 recreates what was seen in the original arts of the title

Under this premise, it must be said that the famous 1-1 level of the NES title is easily recognizable by many players around the world, so that many know all the elements that make up this scenario. However, perhaps the version we know is the original, but not the one made by a fan in Unreal Engine 5.

In this way, this Reddit user would have recreated level 1-1 using the new graphics engine from Epic Games, being so that we can see the classic title with 3D environments and with an appearance very similar to plasticine. In fact, it could be said that it is closer to what was seen in Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

Also, despite the fact that the appearance may shock, the truth is that this user would have used as a base the appearance of the enemies in the official arts of Super Mario Bros. which were far from what we would end up seeing in future installments. To give just a couple of examples of this, Bowser was originally gray and Peach had other traits.

For the rest, it only remains to say that, for the time being, no Super Mario games announced beyond the new installment Mario Strikers, in the same way that it was recently announced that The Super Mario movie was delayed to spring 2023. We will have to see if the Japanese company has any surprises for the coming months.

