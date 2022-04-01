This is how Sydney Sweeney’s grandparents reacted to seeing her scenes in ‘Euphoria’

“For the premiere I invited my whole family and I didn’t even think about it. And I told them ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere, you have to come. We all sat together and there was a giant screen, huge! I didn’t think about it, she was very excited, ”the actress told Ellen.

Cast of Zendaya

(Getty Images)



Although it was no problem for her to take off her clothes to give life to Cassie and assured that only his father decided not to turn on the television again to see euphoriawhat bothered him about doing it is that the conversation around his character was directed solely at his nudes.

“I am very proud of my work in euphoria. I think it was a great performance, but nobody talks about it because I got naked, ”the actress complained in an interview she gave to The Independent.

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow in Euphoria

(Eddy Chen/HBO)



The actress originally from the state of Washington has stood out in the series The White Lotus, The Handmaid’s Tale and starred in the movie The Voyeurs beside justice smith. It was also confirmed that sydney sweeney will star alongside dakota johnson a movie based on the character madam webso it will soon be part of the Marvel universe, in a production by Sony Pictures.