This is how Thalía and her husband Tommy Mottola met

Thalia on several occasions he has spoken openly about how he met Tommy Mottola in 1999, and the world is smaller than you imagine because it was another Latino couple who introduced them: “I met him in New York City on Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s blind date.”said the interpreter of the song “I don’t remember”. From that moment began this beautiful love story that turns 22 in 2022.

at this time Emilio Estefan said in an interview: “I believe a lot in destiny and I told Tommy: ‘You have to meet this girl’. I also told Thalía: ‘You have to meet this guy'”finally added: “They are two people who are so important in my life because we share so many incredible moments and they are my family.”

Sources close to the singer assured that Thalia she didn’t want to meet him because she knew he was divorced and had children… in addition to the 22-year age difference. “Emilio kept telling me about a guy he knew and I should know because we’re like two peas in a pod and he kept telling Tommy the same thing. I was like, ‘What am I going to do with a guy who just got divorced and has kids?’ and he told me: ‘What am I going to do with a singer and an actress?’ ”, said the Mexican singer.

Thalia Y Tommy they fell in love at first sight, but the two work hard on their relationship. Thalia says respecting each other and building memories together are keys to their success. Their love is infinite and it is totally noticeable in each photo they star in. After meeting for the first time, Mottola Y Thalia They kept in touch and began a romantic relationship. Just a year later she asked him to be his wife, and they were finally married on December 2, 2000. Their wedding was no less than a royal wedding. Thalia she wore a white dress with a stunning train designed by the designer Mitzy.

Since then they have maintained a stable and happy marriage. Years later they decided to have children together, and today they share 2 little ones named: Sabrina Sakae Y matthew alexander. In December of last year, this couple celebrated 21 years of marriage and through their official accounts they demonstrated the great love they have for each other.