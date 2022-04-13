Entertainment

This is how Thalía and her husband Tommy Mottola met

Thalia on several occasions he has spoken openly about how he met Tommy Mottola in 1999, and the world is smaller than you imagine because it was another Latino couple who introduced them: “I met him in New York City on Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s blind date.”said the interpreter of the song “I don’t remember”. From that moment began this beautiful love story that turns 22 in 2022.

at this time Emilio Estefan said in an interview: “I believe a lot in destiny and I told Tommy: ‘You have to meet this girl’. I also told Thalía: ‘You have to meet this guy'”finally added: “They are two people who are so important in my life because we share so many incredible moments and they are my family.”

