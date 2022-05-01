This is how the 2022 Closing Playoff of the National League will be played

2022-04-30

The last day of Closure 2022 of the National League sealed the last two places in the playoffs of the tournament where the last breath was left marathon He got his pass after beating Lobos. Victory (3rd), Motagua (4th), Lifetime (5th) and marathon (6th) sealed their ticket to the league after obtaining positive results on date 18. Honduran Progress made the same points Monster (23 pts), but his goal difference made him finish seventh.

With this, the crosses that will define the other two semifinalists that will accompany the Royal Spain (1st) and Olympia (2nd) in the final instance of the championship, they have been confirmed. The Victory will face the marathon and the Motagua will do it against him Lifetime. The jaibos and azuls will close their keys at home, where a tie in the global will reach them to advance to the next round as they have an advantage due to their better position in the table. The team that was in the worst position in the regular rounds and advances to the semifinals will face the leader Royal Spain; whoever follows him will do it against him Olympiawho will have the same advantage for their position in the classification.