This is how the 2022 Europa League Final will be played

dpa agency

Mexico City / 05.05.2022 16:21:45





The German Eintracht and the rangers Scottish will play the final of the Europa League on May 18, at the stadium Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuanafter successfully overcoming their respective semifinals this Thursday against West Ham United and to RB Leipzig.

In Frankfurt, the Eintracht had no problems to seal the ticket to the second final in its history in the Europa League, the fourth in Europe. the germans, executioners of the Barça and Betis on their way to the last battle, they already won 1-2 in England and this Thursday they did the same (1-0) in front of their fans.

a goal of Rafael Borre at 26 minutes it was enough for the victory -and the pass- to stay in Germany. The company also provided the direct red card to Aaron Cresswell shortly before the local goal. The Eintracht will seek its second continental title after winning UEFA in the 1979/80 season.

His opponent in the final Seville it will be Rangers, who were able to overturn their 1-0 defeat in the first leg thanks to a great victory forged in front of their fans. those of glasgow they bent the Leipzig 3-1 in a match that resolved John Lundstram ten minutes to go.

The pupils of Gio van Bronckhorst make history by taking rangers to a new final 14 years later. On that occasion they lost it against the zenith. It will also be his fifth European final after the three Cup Winners’ Cups that he played between 1960 and 1972.