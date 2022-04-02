This is how the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be played

In 2022, the moment that all football fans have been waiting for will come… Qatar World Cup 2022 and after a long pandemic, we will once again enjoy the national team tournament that paralyzes the world for almost a month.

For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, things changed a little from what we knew about the tournament. First, it will not be played in the middle of the year, as was being done regularly, since It will be played in December and the reason is more than simple.

In Qatar, during the summer, temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius can be reached, that is, with these climatic conditions, it is impossible to play soccer, that is why they sent the World Cup in Qatar 2022 for Decemberwhere temperatures drop to normal.

And with all this change of dates, things will move a little because at least for the fans of Mexico, it fell on vacation -for some, we clarify- and all the change in the calendar will move the activities a little in those times.

These are all the teams qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

How would the 2022 Qatar World Cup be played?

Group stage

With the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, we have two pieces of news that will be great for you, at least for the fans in Mexico. Well, the first news is that the World Cup starts on November 21, 2022 and the second is that in our country it is a bridge, so there will be no excuse for not seeing the inauguration.

Knowing that the group stage starts on November 21, the last day of the group stage will be played on December 2, so there will be four games a day, so they can organize every day. The schedules will be at 4:00, 7:00, 10:00 and 1:00 p.m., Central Mexico time.

Direct elimination phase at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Here we enter the most exciting matches that define the best of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The round of 16 is played from Saturday, December 3 to December 6, with two games a day. The quarterfinals from December 9 to 10.

The semifinals, in these games we are already going downhill with the World Cup, but we increased our emotions and they will be played on December 13 and 14. Now, let’s go to the most important game, which is the final on December 18 at 9:00 a.m. Central Mexico time.