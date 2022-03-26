This is how the 400 euro youth cultural bonus will work that can be used in video games

In Spain, the Youth Cultural Bonus initiative has recently been admitted, which has already been operating for many years in countries such as France, where it has given good results. This is a one-time redeemable aid for those who turn 18 during 2022 (and later years) with which they will be able to count on 400 euros for the purchase of products, services and activities related to culture: comics, movies, video games… In total, according to the data provided, it is estimated that almost half a million young Spaniards will end up benefiting from this helps year after year.

What exactly can the aid be spent on?

Here comes the trick: those 400 euros cannot be spent on just one type of culture. The breakdown will be as follows:

We can spend up to 200 euros in live and audiovisual arts: cinema, museums, libraries or music festivals.

in live and audiovisual arts: cinema, museums, libraries or music festivals. A maximum of 100 euros they will go to physical cultural products, such as video games, books, vinyl records or magazines.

they will go to physical cultural products, such as video games, books, vinyl records or magazines. Lastly, others 100 euros they will have to go to digital consumption, such as video game subscriptions, microtransactions, video-on-demand services…

How to get help?

To get this help, we will have to do the paperwork through a government platform that has not yet been launched. On this platform, young people will be able to find out which entities will be subscribed to this aid, being able to spend the money only in those that participate in this initiative.

The amount of the aid, if approved, will be offered through a non-transferable virtual prepaid card in the name of the young person who requested it, and may only be used within the limits described above.

What do you think, Nintendo? Do any of you see the possibility of making use of this help? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

