This is how the actors look 20 years after the film

It was the year 2002 when he landed on the big screen This body is not minea successful American comedy that launched its protagonists to fame, Rob Schneider Y Rachel McAdams.

The film captured the taste of the audience narrating the story of a thief named clive that, due to strange circumstances, change body with a popular teen named Jessica.

Along the history, the protagonist tries to recover her body with the help of her friends at the same time that he faces difficult realities because of his physical appearance.

Since its launch, 20 years have passed in which this film has remained in the taste of the public and the actors of the project considered a benchmark have changed a lot.

The change of actors This body is not mine

Next, we show you what the main cast of This body is not mine and we tell you what has become of their lives since this emblematic production premiered.

Rob Schneider

The actor Rob Schneider He showed his great acting talent playing Clive Maxton. Following this performance, she continued to expand her career with roles in other successful films of the genre.

Like it was the first time (2004), Gigolo by accident in Europe (2005), The bench warmers (2006) and They are like children (2010) are productions in which he acted after This body is not mine.

Now, he is 58 years old, is enshrined as an important figure in American comedy cinema and is still active in the world of acting. play at home (2022) is his most recent film.

Rachel McAdams

The actress Rachel McAdams He was just beginning his career when he masterfully embodied Jessica Spencer in This body is not minea tape that would boost his career in a meteoric way.

Thanks to this project, she became known and continued unbeatable chaining roles in films with which she would establish herself as one of the most promising actresses, such as Mean Girls Y The Notebook.

To the present, McAdams is established as one of the most respected performers in Hollywood. At 43 years old, he has countless hits and continues to captivate on the big screen.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness (2022) are the last films of the renowned and versatile Oscar nominee.

anna faris

The race of anna faris also received a significant boost after bringing to life the unforgettable April Thomas, the inseparable best friend of Jessicain This body is not mine.

Although he had a more sedate rise to fame, the star managed to establish himself as one of the most talented actresses with his performances in successful films, mainly comedy.

the saga Scary Movie, Brokeback Mountain (2005), My Super Ex Girlfriend (2006), House Bunny (2008) are one of the best-known feature films in which he acted during the last 20 years.

Today, Faris is 45 years old and is still in force in the world of interpretation. His last performances were in the series mom (2013-2020) and the animal house (2021).

alexandra holden

the histrionic alexandra holden He had already been acting for several years when he won the role of Luluanother of the great friends of the protagonist of This body is not mine.

After the film, the star continued to build her career with performances in projects for film and television until 2015when he decided to pause his career.

However, the 45-year-old artist made her big return to acting this 2022 with a role in the movie Other Monsters.

Maritza Murray

Maritza Murray was recorded in the minds of the audiences in the skin of Keecia in This body is not mine; however, after his work on the successful this project, he retired from acting.

Although the reasons behind her decision are not public, the retired actress does not seem to have any regrets because She is very happy with her current life as a mother of three and a businesswoman.

Day by day, Murray has a brand of vegan and plant-based products. Likewise, on his Instagram profile, he asserts that he is now “green real estate agent”.

matthew lawrence

Last but not least, there is matthew lawrence. The actor was already a consolidated luminary when he put himself in the shoes of Billythe boyfriend of Jessica.

Today, He is 42 years old, he still looks like a leading man and is active in the artistic mediumwhere he has acted in dozens of productions for both the small and the big screen.