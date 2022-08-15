This is how the actors of ‘Game of Thrones’ have changed since the series began until today

Do you remember in the first episode of Game of Thrones Daenerys was an innocent young woman who did not have the reins of her life? And that Jon Snow still weighed on his bastard status? Do you remember how young Arya, Sansa or Rickon Stark were? And how the Lannisters were still a happy family -somewhat dysfunctional, yes-? Three years have passed since the end of the legendary HBO series and now that the time has come the house of the dragonIt’s time to open the drawer of memories.

The first episode of Game of Thrones it aired on April 17, 2011. It was not a big hit in its first season. The fiction was carried out by an unknown cast and it seems that the saga of George RR Martin had not left the group of fantasy fans. Shortly after it began to take off and became an unstoppable success. In its final season, an average of 12 million viewers followed each episode in the United States. In the first the audience reached 2.5.

The series by David Benioff and DB Weiss is one of the great phenomena in the history of television and, more than ten years after the broadcast of the first chapter, the time has come to delve into its universe with the premiere of the house of the dragon. We are now set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryen civil war was about to begin.

the house of the dragon opens on August 22 and it is one of the essential appointments for all seriéfilos. It is an occasion to get a little nostalgic and look back. For this reason, we have decided to see what has become of the distribution of Game of Thrones and compare how they are now with how they looked in the first episode of the series.