This is how the actors of ‘Game of Thrones’ have changed since the series began until today
The first episode was broadcast in April 2011. A decade later, fiction is one of the great phenomena of television and a prequel is about to be released. ‘The house of the dragon’ opens on August 22.
Do you remember in the first episode of Game of Thrones Daenerys was an innocent young woman who did not have the reins of her life? And that Jon Snow still weighed on his bastard status? Do you remember how young Arya, Sansa or Rickon Stark were? And how the Lannisters were still a happy family -somewhat dysfunctional, yes-? Three years have passed since the end of the legendary HBO series and now that the time has come the house of the dragonIt’s time to open the drawer of memories.
The first episode of Game of Thrones it aired on April 17, 2011. It was not a big hit in its first season. The fiction was carried out by an unknown cast and it seems that the saga of George RR Martin had not left the group of fantasy fans. Shortly after it began to take off and became an unstoppable success. In its final season, an average of 12 million viewers followed each episode in the United States. In the first the audience reached 2.5.
The series by David Benioff and DB Weiss is one of the great phenomena in the history of television and, more than ten years after the broadcast of the first chapter, the time has come to delve into its universe with the premiere of the house of the dragon. We are now set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryen civil war was about to begin.
the house of the dragon opens on August 22 and it is one of the essential appointments for all seriéfilos. It is an occasion to get a little nostalgic and look back. For this reason, we have decided to see what has become of the distribution of Game of Thrones and compare how they are now with how they looked in the first episode of the series.
Jon Snow as Kit Harington
Kit Harington plays Jon Snow. More than ten years later, this is what he looks like in Eternals.
Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright)
Isaac Hempstead Wright was Bran Stark during the eight seasons that it lasted Game of Thrones. This is how it is now, according to an image on his Instagram account.
Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)
This is how changed Sophie Turner looks, the long-suffering Sansa Stark. Lately we have been able to see her in the great The Staircase.
Rickon Stark (Art Parkinson)
Art Parkinson played Rickon at a very young age. He is not yet 20 years old and now is when he is beginning to develop his career, for example, with this series entitled The Bay.
Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)
Peter Dinklage’s role as Tyrion Lannister is unforgettable. 10 years after starting to bring him to life, this is how he appears in I Care a Lot, one of his last works.
Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey)
What happened to the great Cersei Lannister after being buried forever? Lena Headey looks like this in Gunpowder Milkshake (2021).
Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)
After being Jaime Lannister for eight seasons, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars mainly in action films.
Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson)
After working on Game of Thrones, Jack Gleeson spent time doing theater with a small company. He now he has returned to the small screen.
Tommen Lannister (Dean-Charles Chapman)
One of Cersei’s children was played by Dean-Charles Chapman. In recent years he has stayed somewhat away from acting, but even so, we have seen him in 1917.
Myrcella Baratheon (Nell Tiger Free)
The missing Lannister is Myrcella Baratheon. Nell Tiger Free was the actress who gave him life the longest. Now we can see her in Servant.
Jorah Mormont as Iain Glen
Iain Glen can’t be said to have changed much since he started out as Jorah Mormont.
Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen)
Actor Aidan Gillen was the great Littlefinger in Game of Thrones. This is what he looks like at a moment in Mayor of Kingstown, one of his last works.
Theon Greyjoy as Alfie Allen
Alfie Allen brought to life one of the most suffering characters in television history. Poor Theon.
Sam Tarly (John Bradley)
John Bradley played Sam Tarly. He now continues to work on all sorts of projects, from apocalyptic movies like Moonfall to British comedies like Urban Myths.
Varys (Conleth Hill)
The change between character and real life in the case of Varys is amazing. This is what Conleth Hill looks like right now, the actor who gave him life.
Daenerys (Emilia Clarke)
The fearsome Daenerys and the sweet Emilia Clarke. The actress has not changed much over the years, but she certainly has nothing to do with her character in Game of Thrones.